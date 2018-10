Biscuits with Cream Gravy at R.S. Jones Markos Papadatos

The Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak Markos Papadatos

Three Cookie Cake at R.S. Jones Markos Papadatos

R.S. Jones has been named " Best Restaurant on Long Island " for the past two consecutive years, and it has won multiple other categories in the "Restaurants" section of the "Best of Long Island" competition, including " Best Wait Staff ."It has been nominated again in the following seven categories for the 2019 "Best of Long Island" contest: Best Barbecue Restaurant, Best Cajun Restaurant, Mexican Restaurant, Soul Food Restaurant, Tex-Mex Restaurant, as well as the two coveted categories "Best Wait Staff" and "Best Restaurant."This journalist dined at R.S. Jones on May 7, 2017, and reviewed R.S. Jones He tried such menu items as the Beaumont wedge with sliced skirt steak, their biscuits with cream gravy, and the three cookie cake for dessert.For more information on R.S. Jones in Merrick on Long Island, check out its official website and their Facebook page : R.S. Jones co-owner Margaret Mueller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal in May of 2017.