R.S. Jones has been named "Best Restaurant on Long Island
" for the past two consecutive years, and it has won multiple other categories in the "Restaurants" section of the "Best of Long Island" competition, including "Best Wait Staff
."
It has been nominated again in the following seven categories for the 2019 "Best of Long Island" contest: Best Barbecue Restaurant, Best Cajun Restaurant, Mexican Restaurant, Soul Food Restaurant, Tex-Mex Restaurant, as well as the two coveted categories "Best Wait Staff" and "Best Restaurant."
Biscuits with Cream Gravy at R.S. Jones
This journalist dined at R.S. Jones on May 7, 2017, and reviewed R.S. Jones
.
The Beaumont Wedge with Sliced Skirt Steak
He tried such menu items as the Beaumont wedge with sliced skirt steak, their biscuits with cream gravy, and the three cookie cake for dessert.
Three Cookie Cake at R.S. Jones
For more information on R.S. Jones in Merrick on Long Island, check out its official website
and their Facebook page
.
Read More
: R.S. Jones co-owner Margaret Mueller sat down and chatted with Digital Journal
in May of 2017.