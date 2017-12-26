Email
Op-Ed: Top 3 Greek restaurants in Queens, New York

By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Food
Digital Journal ranks its Top three Greek restaurants in Queens, New York. These include Kalamaki GR, Corfu Grill and Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill.
Corfu Grill: Corfu is a gem in Forest Hills, Queens. It is an authentic Greek kitchen, and they are known for their lunch specials.
The lunch specials at Corfu are diverse, where the meal may include a Greek or Caesar salad, or a chicken or lentil soup, or hand-cut fries or lemon potatoes, coupled with pita bread and tzatziki sauce. To learn more about Corfu Grill, check out its official Facebook page.
Kalamaki GR: For several years now, Kalamaki GR has won "Best Greek Restaurant in Queens" and "Best Gyro in Queens" and rightfully so.
The gyro and souvlaki at Kalamaki GR are like no other, and the same holds true for their Greek salads and their wide selection of yogurts. To learn more about Kalamaki GR, visit its website.
Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill: The theme of Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill on Bell Boulevard is "truly homemade," and that holds true. It has some of the finest Greek food, wines, seafood (especially its calamari and fish), and catering in Queens.
In addition, Maria's special stuffed lamb peppers are a work of culinary art! Fpr more information on Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill, visits its homepage.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
