Op-Ed: Top 3 Greek restaurants in Queens, New York

Corfu Grill
: Corfu is a gem in Forest Hills, Queens. It is an authentic
Greek kitchen, and they are known for their lunch specials.
Corfu Grill in Forest Hills, New York
The lunch specials at Corfu are diverse, where the meal may include a Greek or Caesar salad, or a chicken or lentil soup, or hand-cut fries or lemon potatoes, coupled with pita bread and tzatziki sauce. To learn more about Corfu Grill, check out its official Facebook page
.
Kalamaki GR
Kalamaki GR in Queens
Herman Canosa
: For several years now, Kalamaki GR
has won "Best Greek Restaurant in Queens" and "Best Gyro in Queens" and rightfully so.
Kalamaki GR in Queens
Herman Canosa
The gyro and souvlaki at Kalamaki GR are like no other, and the same holds true for their Greek salads and their wide selection of yogurts. To learn more about Kalamaki GR, visit its website
.
Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill
Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill
Courtesy of Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill's Facebook page
: The theme of Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill
on Bell Boulevard is "truly homemade," and that holds true. It has some of the finest Greek food, wines, seafood (especially its calamari and fish), and catering in Queens.
Food at Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill
In addition, Maria's special stuffed lamb peppers
are a work of culinary art! Fpr more information on Maria's Mediterranean Seafood & Grill, visits its homepage
.
Maria's special stuffed lamb peppers