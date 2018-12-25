Each week, Rockwells
hosts a variety of intimate events, including comedy shows with distinguished comedians and actors from all over the country.
In addition, as previously reported by Digital Journal
, Rockwells' lunch and dinner menu are worth more than just a passing glance.
On January 26, 2019, Rockwells in Pelham will be hosting "Carlys World" starring Emmy award-winning actors Laura Wright
and Chad Duell, as well as Eden McCoy
, from the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
.
In summation, Rockwells is worth the trip to Westchester County alone. With top-notch food and entertainment, there is something in it for everybody; moreover, Rockwells is a pleasant place for family and friends to get together to celebrate noteworthy occasions.
