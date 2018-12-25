Email
article imageOp-Ed: Rockwells is the top venue and eatery in Pelham for 2018

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Food
Pelham - When it comes to food, dining, and entertainment in Pelham, New York, Rockwells is the go-to venue. This editor has the scoop.
Each week, Rockwells hosts a variety of intimate events, including comedy shows with distinguished comedians and actors from all over the country.
In addition, as previously reported by Digital Journal, Rockwells' lunch and dinner menu are worth more than just a passing glance.
On January 26, 2019, Rockwells in Pelham will be hosting "Carlys World" starring Emmy award-winning actors Laura Wright and Chad Duell, as well as Eden McCoy, from the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.
In summation, Rockwells is worth the trip to Westchester County alone. With top-notch food and entertainment, there is something in it for everybody; moreover, Rockwells is a pleasant place for family and friends to get together to celebrate noteworthy occasions.
For more information on Rockwells American Restaurant, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
