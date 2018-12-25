In addition, as previously reported by On January 26, 2019, Rockwells in Pelham will be hosting "Carlys World" starring Emmy award-winning actors In summation, Rockwells is worth the trip to Westchester County alone. With top-notch food and entertainment, there is something in it for everybody; moreover, Rockwells is a pleasant place for family and friends to get together to celebrate noteworthy occasions. For more information on Rockwells American Restaurant, check out its Each week, Rockwells hosts a variety of intimate events, including comedy shows with distinguished comedians and actors from all over the country.In addition, as previously reported by Digital Journal , Rockwells' lunch and dinner menu are worth more than just a passing glance.On January 26, 2019, Rockwells in Pelham will be hosting "Carlys World" starring Emmy award-winning actors Laura Wright and Chad Duell, as well as Eden McCoy , from the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.In summation, Rockwells is worth the trip to Westchester County alone. With top-notch food and entertainment, there is something in it for everybody; moreover, Rockwells is a pleasant place for family and friends to get together to celebrate noteworthy occasions.For more information on Rockwells American Restaurant, check out its official website and its Facebook page

