article imageOp-Ed: Kalamaki GR is the top Greek restaurant in Queens for 2018

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
Digital Journal ranks Kalamaki GR as the "Best Greek Restaurant in Queens" for 2018. Its high-quality food and fast service stand out by a mile.
Ironically enough, Kalamaki GR was named "Best Greek Restaurant" in the 2018 "Best of the Boro "Awards," as Digital Journal had previously reported. It truly is a gem in Flushing, Queens.
Gyros at Kalamaki GR in Queens
Gyros at Kalamaki GR in Queens
Markos Papadatos
Kalamaki stands out for its gyro, souvlaki, as well as its authentic Greek salads and seafood selection. It can compete with any gyros that are made in Greece.
The staff, waiters, and managers at Kalamaki are warm, attentive and friendly, and the restaurant itself has a pleasant atmosphere. It will exceed every patron's expectations and it is highly recommended for any fans of the Greek and Meditteranean cuisine. Unlike most of the Greek restaurants in Queens, the prices at Kalamaki are very decent and reasonable (and the portion sizes are quite generous). There is something new to try at each visit at this excellent Greek restaurant.
For more information on Kalamaki GR, check out its official Facebook page, and its official website.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
