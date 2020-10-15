It is ideal for takeout, curbside pickup, outdoor dining and indoor dining (at a reduced capacity due to strict COVID-19 guidelines and protcols). Kalamaki
always manages to have an innovative approach with their Greek cuisine, and each time, they modernize their menu and take the Greek cuisine to a higher level.
Kalamaki
Gyros at Kalamaki GR in Queens
is a perennial winner at the annual "Best of Boro" awards, thus exhibiting the best that the borough of Queens has to offer in food service, and rightfully so.
The same should hold true for the 2021 "Best of Boro" voting, since Kalamaki
is leaps and bounders better than the majority of the Greek restaurants in the borough of Queens. It is the finest paradigm of the Mediterranean diet that one that experience in Queens, New York. Their pork gyro, lamb gyro, and souvlaki pita sandwiches are a true force to be reckoned with.
Kalamaki GR in Queens
Herman Canosa