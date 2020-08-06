New public health alert over onions in prepared products

By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Food The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products that may contain onions recalled by Thomson International Inc. due to Salmonella. A number of products including salads sold at some Walmart, Kroger and H-E-B stores in five states are included in the The products in the new health alert were produced by Taylor Farms on July 30 and 31, 2020, and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The recalled items, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed. The products bear the establishment number P-34733" or P-34733 inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container. Following is a list of the recalled products: 1. 7.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Sausage Breakfast Scramble Bowl” with lot code TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8 and with a best if used by 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020. 2. 6.2-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Taylor Farms Cheddar Cheese & Chicken Salad Snack Tray” with use by date 08/06/20 or 08/07/20 and lot code TFD212AU7 and TFD213AU7. 3. 41.35-oz. plastic bags containing “Chicken Salad” with use by date 08/04/20 or 08/05/20 and lot codes TFD212AU8 and TFD213AU8. 4. 10-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Chicken Salad Deli Snack” with lot codes TFD212AU3 and TFD213AU3 with best by dates 08/06/2020 or 08/07/2020. 5. 7.75-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “H.E.B. Shake Rattle Bowl SOUTHWEST SALAD with CHICKEN” and a best if used by date of “Aug 10/2020 and lot code TFD213AU20. 6. 17.25-oz. plastic sealed container labeled as “Marketside SOUTHWEST STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN” with a best if used by date of 08/11/20 or 08/12/2020 and lot codes TFD212AU26 or TFD213AU26. There have been Consumers with questions can contact Kim Earnshaw or Elizabeth Llanes with Thomson International, Inc., at (661) 845-1111. On August 1, 2020, the FDA, CDC and the Public Health Agency of Canada traced the cause of an outbreak of Salmonella newport infections in the U.S. and Canada to red onions distributed by Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California. The company, out of an abundance of caution, expanded its recall to include all onions it sold.A number of products including salads sold at some Walmart, Kroger and H-E-B stores in five states are included in the new public health alert issued last night because they contain recalled onions already under a recall notice.The products in the new health alert were produced by Taylor Farms on July 30 and 31, 2020, and were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. The recalled items, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed.The products bear the establishment numberinside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the container. Following is a list of the recalled products:There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the consumption of these FSIS-regulated products containing onions, however, the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.Consumers with questions can contact Kim Earnshaw or Elizabeth Llanes with Thomson International, Inc., at (661) 845-1111. More about Thomson International Inc, Recall, readytoeat, meat and poultry products', Onions Thomson Internationa... Recall readytoeat meat and poultry pro... Onions