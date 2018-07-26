Email
article imageNeraki recognized as a 'Top 100 Restaurant' on Long Island

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Food
Huntington - Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington has a major reason to be festive. It was named as one of the "Top 100 Restaurants on Long Island" by Newsday.
In particular, Neraki was recognized in the "Seafood" category as one of the Top 10. It has been praised for its spreads (eggplant and taramosalata), stuffed grape leaves, as well as its "saganaki" cheese.
Neraki's seafood selection also received special recognition from Newsday, such as its smoky grilled octopus, calamari, grilled Portuguese sardines, crabcakes, its Mediterranean snapper (or "fagkri" as they say in Greek), the Branzino, tuna steaks, and the porgies, among other tasty meals.
Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington New York
Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington, New York
Alex Moschos
This past April, Neraki was featured on Restaurant Hunter on Verizon Fios, and earlier this year, it was honored as the "Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island" in the Best of Long Island competition, for the fourth time.
To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal sat down and chatted with Alex Moschos, the owner of Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill.
More about Neraki, Greek, Long island, Huntington, Seafood
 
