article imageNeraki receives two nods for 2020 'Best of Long Island' contest

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
Huntington - Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill has scored two "Best of Long Island" nominations for the 2020 competition in the "Restaurants" section.
It is family-owned by Alex and Olga Moschos. The Greek eatery, located in the heart of Huntington, is vying for "Best Greek Restaurant" and "Best Seafood Restaurant," both of which were categories that it won last year.
For more information on the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition or to vote, check out its official homepage.
In the summer of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Neraki was recognized as a "Top 100 Restaurant on Long Island," with a special Top 10 distinction in the "Seafood" category.
To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill in Huntington, check out its official homepage and Facebook page.
