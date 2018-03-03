Neraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018

The results were officially announced on the Best of Long Island
page on February 28. Neraki bested some stiff competition, and this marks Neraki's
fourth win in the past five years (they were also nominated in 2016).
Seafood at Neraki
Alex Moschos
Aside for its diverse menu listings, Neraki
has also been praised for being the quintessential Greek restaurant to dine at during lent
. Last year, it made Digital Journal's
list of "Top 5 restaurants on Long Island."
Stuffed red peppers and tomatoes
To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
, check out its official homepage
.
Rice pudding at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill