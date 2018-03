Neraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018

Seafood at Neraki Alex Moschos

Stuffed red peppers and tomatoes Markos Papadatos

"The Maria" Alex Moschos

Rice pudding at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill Markos Papadatos

The results were officially announced on the Best of Long Island page on February 28. Neraki bested some stiff competition, and this marks Neraki's fourth win in the past five years (they were also nominated in 2016).Aside for its diverse menu listings, Neraki has also been praised for being the quintessential Greek restaurant to dine at during lent . Last year, it made Digital Journal's list of "Top 5 restaurants on Long Island."To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill , check out its official homepage : Digita Journal chatted with Alex Moschos , the owner of Neraki, about the digital transformation of the food industry.