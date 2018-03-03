Neraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018

Email
article imageNeraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018

By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Food
Huntington - Neraki Greek Mediterranean has been named "Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island" in 2018 at the "Best of Long Island" competition.
The results were officially announced on the Best of Long Island page on February 28. Neraki bested some stiff competition, and this marks Neraki's fourth win in the past five years (they were also nominated in 2016).
Seafood at Neraki
Seafood at Neraki
Alex Moschos
Aside for its diverse menu listings, Neraki has also been praised for being the quintessential Greek restaurant to dine at during lent. Last year, it made Digital Journal's list of "Top 5 restaurants on Long Island."
Stuffed red peppers and tomatoes
Stuffed red peppers and tomatoes
Markos Papadatos
To learn more about Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill, check out its official homepage.
The Maria
"The Maria"
Alex Moschos
Read More: Digita Journal chatted with Alex Moschos, the owner of Neraki, about the digital transformation of the food industry.
Rice pudding at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Rice pudding at Neraki Greek Mediterranean Grill
Markos Papadatos
More about Neraki, Greek, Restaurant, Long island
 
