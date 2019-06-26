Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Food Chef Melissa King chatted about being a finalist on "Top Chef" on Bravo, as well as her partnership with Real California Milk and the impact of technology on the food service industry. King was a finalist on Top Chef on Bravo, and she was recognized as one of the best female chefs in San Francisco. "It was such a surprise and honor to be recognized as one of the best female chefs in San Francisco, although I hope someday that title no longer has a gender attached to it," she said. "Also, Top Chef was an incredible experience that pushed every part of me: mentally, physically, and emotionally. I was very proud of myself for even applying and being accepted to the show, so placing as a finalist was a very memorable experience," she explained. Regarding her partnership with Real California Milk, she said, "In honor of June Dairy Month, I have partnered with Real California Milk to celebrate the California dairy families who produce the high-quality, sustainable dairy products, that end up on our tables every day." "Something people don't realize is that 99 percent of California dairies are actually family owned, with more than 1,200 family dairy farms producing the California milk found in award-winning cheese, butter, yogurt, ice cream, and other dairy products, identified by the Real California Milk seal," she said. "I want people to know how easy it is to support local farm families by looking for the Real California Milk seal at local retailers or by using the product locator tool at RealCaliforniaMilk.com," she added. On her future plans, King shared, "I always have projects in motion, many I can’t reveal just yet. But as a Whole Foods Market ambassador, I have plans to continue collaborating with Humphry Slocombe to make unique ice creams flavors that are sold exclusively in our markets. I created a Mango Mojito ice cream for this summer, and I am currently developing a flavor that will launch in the fall." Digital transformation of the food service industry On the impact of technology on the food service industry, King said, "I feel a bit torn as I think there are some parts of technology that has changed the food industry in a good way, particularly social media. It's a great tool for small businesses to promote and advertise their brands. It’s also a great way for other chefs and creatives to connect and share inspiration." "Social media has helped people discover new cuisines and trends that might be happening on the other side of the world. Although, I do think there's a place where technology has hurt the industry, particularly self-check-out systems where it completely eliminated personal contact and human interaction which is the foundation of the hospitality industry," she explained. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as a chef, she said, "I’m a big fan of Instagram @chefmelissaking. I use it to share recipes and new restaurants I've discovered, to meet new chefs in other countries, and to find inspiration in what other chefs are cooking." For young and aspiring chefs, she said, "Follow your heart, stay dedicated, work hard, be humble, listen, and definitely don't do it for the money." For her fans and supporters, King said, "Summer entertaining and cooking for guests doesn't have to be hard. If you're looking for a little inspiration for your next gathering, I have created two deliciously easy recipes that put a spin on classic summer favorites including The Grilled Double Real California Cheddar Cheese Sandwich which takes something as simple as grilled cheese and perfects it with fresh ingredients." "I start by spreading Real California butter on another California original – sliced sourdough bread – and layer on traditional and white California cheddar cheeses, topped off with heirloom tomatoes and Thai basil pesto," she added. She also offered a professional chef tip: "Don't be afraid to press down on the sandwich with a spatula as it cooks, so the cheese oozes out and slowly crisps into caramelized, crunchy bits around the edges. I like to get my grill on with Japanese-inspired Street Corn with Togarashi Miso Butter, an Asian twist on a summer favorite Mexican street corn." On her daily inspirations as a chef, she said, "I am inspired by many things from unique flavors and techniques I've discovered while traveling to beautiful produce at the peak of their season found at my local farmer's market. Also, knowing that the things I do create and put out into the world have the ability to touch someone else's life keeps me inspired to continue doing my best each day." 