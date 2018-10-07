Special By By Markos Papadatos 58 mins ago in Food Celebrity Chef Jonathan Scinto chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 "Best of Long Island" nomination for "Best Chef," and his upcoming culinary events for the rest of this year. "Thanks to my manager Jarrad Cohen and team, 2019 is gonna to be a year of amazing collaborations and events," he foreshadowed. "The Chef Jonathan Culinary Experiences will be returning and will be featuring several unique themes and products from my sponsors." He continued, "The development of my own Podcast show which will combine guests from comics, wrestling, movies, tv, gadgets, and food like no one has ever done before. There are also several retail products in the works, some of them being my own Hot Sauce Line in partnership with Habanero Trinidad, my Hoisin Marinara Sauce and the #boldassflavors clothing line to name a few. " "I am also creating cooking show concepts for a major streaming network which will be regular TV series," he further added. "You can catch me in the movie The Irishman, starring Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, which was directed by Martin Scorsese. I will be playing a cook." Celebrity Chef Jonathan Scinto AnnMarie Scinto Chef Jonathan revealed that he will be doing two more tasting events to close out 2018. These will be for Certified Hereford Beef in Kansas City, Missouri on October 25 to 27. He will be at the biggest food competition in the world, representing all of New York at the "World Food Championships" from November 7 to 11 in Orange Beach, Alabama. "I will be competing in the Chili category with my 12-year-old daughter Julianna. With 'Jules' as my assistant cook, it's going to be a super proud dad moment as we will be cooking side by side for the first time in a competition to win over $350,000 in cash and prizes." This past July, as Digital Journal reported, Chef Jonathan hosted a " Chef Jonathan Scinto Markos Papadatos On his proudest professional moments, he said, "Being able to use my so-called 'celebrity' to help raise money for several local charities here on Long Island. It's very humbling to be auctioned off at these events and to watch your private dinners go between $2,500 to $,3500 everytime. I'm truly grateful that I can give a small piece of Chef Jonathan to the community," he said. His advice for aspiring chefs is as follows: "In my opinion, the culinary industry is the toughest career out there today. Keep learning and recreating yourself. Find your niche and run with it. Never let anyone tell you that you can't. Keep grinding until all the people who told you 'no' come to you for a job." For his fans and followers, Scinto concluded, "I want to thank all my fans and followers for their amazing support. It's very humbling to be auctioned off at these events and to watch your private dinners go between $2,500 to $,3500 everytime. I'm truly grateful that I can give a small piece of Chef Jonathan to the community," he said.His advice for aspiring chefs is as follows: "In my opinion, the culinary industry is the toughest career out there today. Keep learning and recreating yourself. Find your niche and run with it. Never let anyone tell you that you can't. Keep grinding until all the people who told you 'no' come to you for a job."For his fans and followers, Scinto concluded, "I want to thank all my fans and followers for their amazing support. Without you and your constant feedback, I would never be able to grow and share my culinary adventures. You guys rock."To learn more about Celebrity Chef Jonathan Scinto , check out his official homepage and his Facebook page