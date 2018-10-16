Country queen Martina McBride announced that she is back with "Martina's Table," her new cooking series on the Food Network.
An award-winning songstress, McBride has been entertaining fans and listeners with her music all of these years, and now, she will be giving viewers of the Food Network a glimpse of how she entertainers at home. The Kansas native will be sharing her cooking tips, a well as some of her favorite recipes.
The new series, Martina's Table, will premiere on the Food Network on Sunday, November 18 at 12 p.m. This news coincides with her forthcoming cookbook, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, which will be released later this month, on October 20. Martina's Table is produced by Heart Bridge Media, a Nashville-based company.
Earlier this year, McBride launched the meal-planning app Menu'd.
In addition, McBride is releasing It's the Holiday Season, a nine-track Christmas album on October 19 via BMG.
In 2014, McBride released her first cookbook, the critically-acclaimed Around the Table, which included some of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and her inspiration for décor.
For more information on Martina's Table, check out the official Food Network website.
To learn more about country superstar Martina McBride, visit her official homepage.