Certified Holistic Health Counselor and Co-owner Jake Mabanta, chatted with Digital Journal about his juice cleanse company, Love Grace. Mabanta noted that their flagship product is their Classic Juice Cleanse which consists of seven assorted juices, elixirs and smoothies. "People use this juice cleanse to reset their system, reach a healthy weight, and just improve their overall well-being. People also come to our website to buy six packs of our cold pressed juices, potent health shots, and protein smoothies. Everything we offer is certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher, and pretty damn delicious," he said. Love Grace Love Grace Each day, Mabanta is motivated by the mission of his company, which is to improve the health and well-being of the people we serve and the planet we live on. "If I'm confronting a problem or feeling beat, I think about all the people that can use our products to turn their bodies on and conquer their own goals and that propels me forward. We believe that a truly nourished body does the most good. I am also driven by seeing how far and high I can grow personally as I take on the challenges each day inevitably throws at me. Every new problem solved or skill I build helps expand me so at least I can say the inevitable struggles of running a business are not for nothing," he elaborated. Love Grace Love Grace When asked about why he would recommend Love Grace to other people, Mabanta responded, "I would recommend Love Grace to other people because it's such an easy way to improve someones health quickly that's also enjoyable to do. All the vitamin, minerals, phytonutrients in our products is absorbed quickly into the bloodstream and people often feel the benefits right away. From there its easier to adopt a healthier diet, movement practice or spiritual path. We want people to feel clear and energized to do what they love and make the world a better place and we think nutrition is a great access to that." Digital transformation of the food service distribution industry Regarding the impact of technology on the food service distribution industry, Mabanta said, "Technology and the omni-present access to Internet in the U.S. has allowed us to directly serve our customers. This largely eliminates the need for distributors, retailers, brokers, merchandisers, and logistics companies all of which impose an up charge and raise the cost for the consumer. Now people can go to our website, pick their favorite products and have it delivered fresh and cold to their door. Technology has also given us a high degree of communication with our customers. Through social media, we can see what people are interested in, what they want to see from us, and then we can share a lot of valuable info directly to them to help live a healthy happy lifestyle in these fast-paced times." As co-owner of Love Grace, Mabanta uses technology a great deal in his daily routine. "I mostly rely on Google Cal, Reminders, and Evernote to keep me on track for everything I need to do in a work-day, but taking away most modern apps and devices like these and I think we can still do what we do because of the great team we have built and the tight communication we keep." His proudest professional moments include moving their production facility and offices from Queens to a large building on Long Island. "After years of working in tight spaces, I found myself looking out to a facility one day buzzing with action and full of produce waiting to be juiced, proud that we were able to grow to this point where we could really spread our wings and serve even more people. 