article imageGreeKrave scores 2020 'Best of Long Island' nod for 'Best Gyro' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
Deer Park - The staff and owners of the Greek-American eatery, GreeKrave in Deer Park on Long Island, have a major reason to be proud.
GreeKrave earned a "Best of Long Island" nomination for the 2020 competition in the "Best Gyro" category in the Food section. To learn more about the 2020 Best of Long Island contest, check out its official homepage.
This marks GreeKrave's fourth consecutive nomination in the "Best of Long Island" competition. They were previously nominated in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
On scoring yet another nomination for "Best of Long Island," Paul Pavlatos said, "Honestly, it feels great. It is such an honor, but at the same time, it's no surprise to us. We pride ourselves in our gyros and our culinary work."
"We love our patrons so much. Thanks for all the love and support," Pavlatos told the GreeKrave patrons and the Greek-American community.
For more information on GreeKrave, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
