earned a "Best of Long Island" nomination for the 2020 competition in the "Best Gyro" category in the Food section. To learn more about the 2020 Best of Long Island contest, check out its official homepage
Greekrave in Deer Park, New York
This marks GreeKrave's
fourth consecutive nomination in the "Best of Long Island" competition. They were previously nominated in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
On scoring yet another nomination for "Best of Long Island," Paul Pavlatos said, "Honestly, it feels great. It is such an honor, but at the same time, it's no surprise to us. We pride ourselves in our gyros and our culinary work."
"We love our patrons so much. Thanks for all the love and support," Pavlatos told the GreeKrave
patrons and the Greek-American community.
