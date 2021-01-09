Email
article imageElla's Huntington is a new restaurant by The Paramount

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Food
Huntington - Ella's Huntington is a new restaurant in the heart of Huntington, New York, on "Restaurant Row." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Ella's is located next to the distinguished music and entertainment venue The Paramount on Long Island. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is convenient for curbside pickup and takeout.
It has a wide selection of Wood Fired Pizza (such as "The Blueprint," "Harvest," "This Year's Model," "Catch a Fire," "Nice & Smooth," "Anthem of the Sun," "Vintage Collection," "Dark Side of the Moon," and "Remain in the Light") as well as salads, pantry, and other kitchen dishes.
To learn more about Ella's Huntington, check out its official website, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.
