By Markos Papadatos in Food

Huntington - Ella's Huntington is a new restaurant in the heart of Huntington, New York, on "Restaurant Row."

It has a wide selection of Wood Fired Pizza (such as "The Blueprint," "Harvest," "This Year's Model," "Catch a Fire," "Nice & Smooth," "Anthem of the Sun," "Vintage Collection," "Dark Side of the Moon," and "Remain in the Light") as well as salads, pantry, and other kitchen dishes.

Ella's is located next to the distinguished music and entertainment venue The Paramount on Long Island. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is convenient for curbside pickup and takeout.

To learn more about Ella's Huntington, check out its official website, and follow the restaurant on Instagram.