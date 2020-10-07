By Tribe CBD 1 hour ago in By Tribe CBD 1 hour ago in Food Few cocktails are as cool—and as hotly contested—as the martini. It seems like every bartender has a different theory as to where this drink originated and how it should be prepared. There's one fact beyond dispute: a dash of high-quality CBD oil makes this cocktail even cooler! Sure, adding CBD isn't “traditional,” but we bet you’ll become a CBD convert after trying this classy cocktail recipe. How To Make A CBD Martini If we’re being honest, nobody’s 100 percent sure what an “authentic” martini is. That being said, it’s generally believed that the "original martini" contained some mix of gin, dry vermouth, and orange bitters. Also, it’s far more likely this drink was stirred, not shaken (sorry James Bond fans!). In our CBD cocktail recipe, we’re going to stick with the standard gin formula, but feel free to substitute vodka if you prefer. You'll also notice we've excluded orange bitters from our recipe. The reason for this is that Tribe CBD now offers a pungent Courtesy Tribe CBD Ingredients 2 ounces of gin 1 ounce of dry vermouth ½ dropperful of Tribe CBD Oil (citrus) Orange peel Directions Pour gin, dry vermouth, and Tribe CBD oil into a mixing glass. Fill your glass with ice and stir until chilled (about one minute). Strain liquid into a pre-chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange peel. The main reason most bartenders prefer stirring martinis has to do with the taste of gin. When you place gin in a cocktail shaker, there's a good chance you could damage the complex mix of delicate botanicals. However, please feel free to "mix up" our CBD cocktail recipe if you're curious how 007 likes his drinks. Not Into Martinis? Try A Tribe CBD Sleep Shot! If you prefer to mellow out the all-natural route, we encourage you to check out our relaxing Tribe CBD Sleep Shots. These soothing berry-flavored shots contain 20mg of nano-emulsified hemp CBD alongside relaxing herbs like valerian root and skullcap flower. We’ve also included a touch of the sleep hormone melatonin to help you drift off to dreamland. You could find out more about our CBD Sleep Shots here. This is a Sponsored Article written by Tribe CBD.There's one fact beyond dispute: a dash of high-quality CBD oil makes this cocktail even cooler! Sure, adding CBD isn't “traditional,” but we bet you’ll become a CBD convert after trying this classy cocktail recipe.If we’re being honest, nobody’s 100 percent sure what an “authentic” martini is. That being said, it’s generally believed that the "original martini" contained some mix of gin, dry vermouth, and orange bitters. Also, it’s far more likely this drink was stirred, not shaken (sorry James Bond fans!).In our CBD cocktail recipe, we’re going to stick with the standard gin formula, but feel free to substitute vodka if you prefer. You'll also notice we've excluded orange bitters from our recipe. The reason for this is that Tribe CBD now offers a pungent citrus-flavored CBD oil . Plus, since we're using orange peel as a garnish, you'll still get to enjoy this fruit's sweet notes in your drink. More about Martini, Recipe, CBD, Cannabis Martini Recipe CBD Cannabis