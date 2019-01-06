Cardoon
bested some stiff competition from multiple deserving Mediterranean restaurants that are located in Nassau and Suffolk County. This marked Cardoon's
second "Best of Long Island" nomination
and its first win in this category.
In July of 2017, this journalist sat down and chatted with Jason DeLeo
, the Executive Chef of Cardoon Mediterranean. Veteran chef Stephen Rosenbluth is the corporate chef, along with his wife, Jennifer, and they co-own the restaurant.
"We are incredibly pleased and excited to have been chosen by the people of Long Island as the 'Best Mediterranean Restaurant'," Jason DeLeo said, effusively. "It's one thing to be recognized by the critics, but to be recognized by the people who actually eat at your restaurant every day is incredibly special," the chef added.
Last year, Cardoon garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal
, and rightfully so. This waterfront restaurant truly is a gem in Seaford.
