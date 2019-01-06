Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCardoon wins 'Best Mediterranean Restaurant on Long Island' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
Seaford - The staff and management of Cardoon in Seaford on Long Island have a major reason to be proud. It was just named "Best Mediterranean Restaurant" in the 2019 "Best of Long Island" competition.
Cardoon bested some stiff competition from multiple deserving Mediterranean restaurants that are located in Nassau and Suffolk County. This marked Cardoon's second "Best of Long Island" nomination and its first win in this category.
In July of 2017, this journalist sat down and chatted with Jason DeLeo, the Executive Chef of Cardoon Mediterranean. Veteran chef Stephen Rosenbluth is the corporate chef, along with his wife, Jennifer, and they co-own the restaurant.
Jason DeLeo
Jason DeLeo
Markos Papadatos
"We are incredibly pleased and excited to have been chosen by the people of Long Island as the 'Best Mediterranean Restaurant'," Jason DeLeo said, effusively. "It's one thing to be recognized by the critics, but to be recognized by the people who actually eat at your restaurant every day is incredibly special," the chef added.
Last year, Cardoon garnered a favorable review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. This waterfront restaurant truly is a gem in Seaford.
To learn more about Cardoon Mediterranean Seafood Grill, check out its official Facebook page, and its website.
More about Cardoon, best of long island, Restaurant, Grill, Seaford
 
Latest News
Top News
Τhree dead during cold snap in Greece
In space, the US sees a rival in China
More U.S. jobs created, but most pay under $20 an hour
Sears prepares to liquidate as ESL bid fails to impress bankers
Malaysian king abdicates in historic first
Cardoon wins 'Best Mediterranean Restaurant on Long Island' Special
Egypt to inaugurate Coptic cathedral after bomb blast
Review: Chris Brown releases irresistible 'Undecided' single, music video Special
Review: John Oates puts New York fans into a time warp with intimate show Special
Review: Paladin 3D, an affordable, all-metal SLA 3D printer Special