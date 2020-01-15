Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAnchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill: 2020 Best of Long Island winner Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     43 mins ago in Food
Merrick - Congratulations are in order for Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill. This Merrick restaurant won big at the 2020 "Best of Long Island" competition.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill has won again for "Best of Long Island" as the "Best Seafood Restaurant" for the fourth time, and their sister restaurant, Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford, was named "Best Mediterranean Restaurant" for the second consecutive year; moreover, it won the prestigious category of "Best Restaurant on Long Island" and it was recognized by Trip Advisor with an "Award of Excellence."
Corporate Executive Chef and Owner Stephen Rosenbluth was also nominated in the coveted "Best Chef on Long Island" category.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
Rosenbluth expressed that is "very proud of the front and back of the house" at Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill in Merrick and Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford. "Thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last half-decade," Rosenbluth said. "We appreciate you all," he exclaimed.
Calamari at Anchor Down
Calamari at Anchor Down
Markos Papadatos
To learn more about Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
Steven M Friedman, Photosbysmf.com
More about Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill, Long island, Best, Restaurant
 
Latest News
Top News
Islamic State replaces al-Qaeda as Enemy No. 1 in Sahel
Review: This week’s releases cannot escape the hands of time Special
Op-Ed: Agreement between Saudis and Yemen separatists breaks down
Federal judge blocks Trump refugee resettlement order
UN warns more extreme weather ahead after hottest decade on record
Review: David Nail finds redemption on 'Oh, Mother' country EP Special
Madonna brings her 'Madame X' European Tour to Lisbon, Portugal
Op-Ed: Pat Benatar snubbed in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020
Trump impeachment articles delivered to Senate
As Iran missiles battered Iraq base, US lost eyes in sky