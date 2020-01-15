Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill
has won again for "Best of Long Island" as the "Best Seafood Restaurant" for the fourth time, and their sister restaurant, Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford, was named "Best Mediterranean Restaurant" for the second consecutive year; moreover, it won the prestigious category of "Best Restaurant on Long Island" and it was recognized by Trip Advisor with an "Award of Excellence."
Corporate Executive Chef and Owner Stephen Rosenbluth
was also nominated in the coveted "Best Chef on Long Island" category.
Rosenbluth expressed that is "very proud of the front and back of the house" at Anchor Down Seafood Bar & Grill in Merrick and Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford. "Thank you to everyone who voted and supported us for the last half-decade," Rosenbluth said. "We appreciate you all," he exclaimed.
