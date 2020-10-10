A Perfect Puerto Rican Cocktail + CBD: Try Our CBD Piña Colada

By Tribe CBD 42 mins ago in By Tribe CBD 42 mins ago in Food Nothing screams “all-inclusive resort” like a piña colada. But that doesn't mean you need to fly to the Caribbean to try this tropical treat. As long as you “have half a brain,” you could easily blend a frothy piña colada at home! For extra relaxation, we recommend adding a dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil to your cocktail mix. Trust us, just a dab of our citrus-flavored CBD Piña Colada Recipe Courtesy Tribe CBD It’s easy to go “coco” while staring at all of the coconut products on supermarket shelves. Now that everybody knows coconut is a superfood, it seems like manufacturers invent new ways to make products featuring this fruit. When it comes to piña coladas, you have to be on the lookout for a can that says “cream of coconut.” Unlike “creamed coconut” or “coconut cream,” “cream of coconut” has a healthy dose of cane sugar, which has made it the prime choice for piña colada recipes. While you could experiment with other coconut goods, cream of coconut is the way-to-go for an authentic piña colada experience. Ingredients • 2 oz white rum • 1 ½ oz cream of coconut • 1 ½ oz pineapple juice • 1 dropperful of • 16 oz ice cubes • Fresh pineapple wedge Instructions • Add about 16 ounces of ice cubes to a blender • Pour in your rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and Tribe CBD oil • Blend until your drink has a smooth consistency • Pour into a hurricane glass • Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedge Although most people enjoy a blended piña colada, you could make a shaken version of this CBD cocktail. All you have to do is put the above ingredients in a shaker, add a few ice cubes, and shake for about 10 seconds. Once everything is well incorporated, strain your CBD cocktail into a glass with ice and enjoy. Not Digging The Citrus Colada? Try Our All-Natural CBD Oil! Although piña coladas aren’t traditionally made with lime, we feel a dash of our citrus-flavored This is a This is a Sponsored Article that was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article, click here As long as you “have half a brain,” you could easily blend a frothy piña colada at home!For extra relaxation, we recommend adding a dropperful of our high-quality CBD oil to your cocktail mix. Trust us, just a dab of our citrus-flavored CBD oil will keep you chill as you sip this cold cocktail.It’s easy to go “coco” while staring at all of the coconut products on supermarket shelves. Now that everybody knows coconut is a superfood, it seems like manufacturers invent new ways to make products featuring this fruit.When it comes to piña coladas, you have to be on the lookout for a can that says “cream of coconut.” Unlike “creamed coconut” or “coconut cream,” “cream of coconut” has a healthy dose of cane sugar, which has made it the prime choice for piña colada recipes. While you could experiment with other coconut goods, cream of coconut is the way-to-go for an authentic piña colada experience.• 2 oz white rum• 1 ½ oz cream of coconut• 1 ½ oz pineapple juice• 1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)• 16 oz ice cubes• Fresh pineapple wedge• Add about 16 ounces of ice cubes to a blender• Pour in your rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and Tribe CBD oil• Blend until your drink has a smooth consistency• Pour into a hurricane glass• Garnish with a fresh pineapple wedgeAlthough most people enjoy a blended piña colada, you could make a shaken version of this CBD cocktail. All you have to do is put the above ingredients in a shaker, add a few ice cubes, and shake for about 10 seconds. Once everything is well incorporated, strain your CBD cocktail into a glass with ice and enjoy.Although piña coladas aren’t traditionally made with lime, we feel a dash of our citrus-flavored CBD oil helps balance out the sweetness of the pineapple juice. However, if you don’t like adding citrus to this cocktail, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the benefits of CBD. Tribe CBD also offers a natural-flavored CBD oil you could use as a substitute. Be sure to tell us what version you like better on social media!This is a Sponsored Article that was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article, click here More about pina colada, Cocktail, CBD pina colada Cocktail CBD