article imageA Citrusy Take On A Southern Standard – CBD Mint Julep

Listen | Print
By Tribe CBD     1 hour ago in Food
If you’ve ever been to the South in the summer, you’ll understand why Kentuckians created mint juleps. Here's our take on this classic Souther cocktail.
This is a Sponsored Article written by Tribe CBD. To view the original CBD cocktail recipe, click here!
If you’ve ever been to the South in the summer, you’ll understand why Kentuckians created mint juleps. For centuries, everyone south of the Mason-Dixon has used this refreshing bourbon blend to keep their cool during the sweltering season.
Of course, when we tried our hand at this classic Southern cocktail, we couldn’t resist adding a splash of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Sure, citrus isn’t a traditional mint julep ingredient, but we’re sure even Kentucky Derby judges would enjoy a touch of our “thoroughbred” tincture.

CBD Mint Julep Recipe

Untitled
Photo courtesy Tribe CBD
To be blunt, a mint julep is glorified bourbon. In fact, bourbon is the only liquid ingredient in this cocktail. Therefore, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to scrimp and save when selecting a bourbon brand. Since the bourbon is so “in your face” in this cocktail, it pays to get the highest-quality product you could find.
It’s also worth your while to seek out a few pewter mugs for this cocktail. Although rocks glasses or highballs work fine, pewter mugs help keep this drink well-chilled for hours. This is especially useful if you’re going to enjoy your mint julep outdoors. Remember, it’s not just you that’s sweating under the sun—your ice will dilute faster in a glass container.

Ingredients

• 2 oz bourbon
• 5 – 6 sprigs of mint
• Sugar cube
• 1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)
• Lime wedge (optional)

Directions

• Put a few mint leaves and a sugar cube into a pewter mug
• Squirt a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil into the sugar cube
• Gently muddle ingredients for a few seconds
• Pour in bourbon
• Add crushed ice
• Garnish with a sprig of mint and lime wedge
As we mentioned in our CBD mojito recipe, you have to be extra careful when muddling mint. These leaves are incredibly delicate, so please don’t apply too much pressure. If you see your mint is beginning to tear, it’s time to “pull in the reigns!” Torn mint gives off an earthy flavor that’s not all that pleasant to drink.

Hold Your Horses! Tribe CBD Now Offers A Natural-Flavored CBD Oil

Do you want a CBD mint julep without sacrificing the original cocktail’s flavors? Don’t worry; Tribe CBD also offers a natural-flavored CBD oil. Like our citrus formula, each natural CBD oil has been third-party tested to ensure there are no heavy metals, pesticides, or THC.
Please click here to learn more about our high-quality CBD oils.
More about CBD, Cocktail, Mint Julep
 
