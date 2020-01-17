12 New York restaurants make Top 50 Iconic U.S. Restaurants list

Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Food
New York - 12 New York restaurants have made the Top 50 "Iconic American Restaurants" list by Rave Reviews. Digital Journal has the scoop.
These restaurants were carefully selected by the following criteria: nostalgia factor, taste rating, cult rating, and a hospitality rating.
Cosme in New York made the Top 30, where it is listed at No. 29 Per Se in Manhattan ranked at No. 23; moreover, Masa in New York ranked at No. 18. Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare in New York came in at No. 16.
Rounding out the Top 15 is Le Coucou by Chef Daniel Rose in New York at No. 15.
Daniel by Chef Daniel Boulud in New York is listed at No. 13. Le Bernardin by Chef Eric Ripert in Manhattan ranked at No. 8, while Momofuku Noodle Bar/Momofuku Ko in Manhattan came in at No. 6.
Eleven Madison Park in Manhattan came in at No. 3, while Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, New York ranked in No. 2.
Their No. 1 pick was Alinea in Chicago, Illinois.
For a complete list of the Top 50 "Iconic American Restaurants," check out the Rave Reviews article on their website.
