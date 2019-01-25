By By Ken Hanly 3 hours ago in Internet You Tube is having trouble with people impersonating celebrity creators and leaving fake messages that entice users to click on a link to receive a prize but it is all a scam. Some top You Tube creators caught in the scam Among those targeted are top creators: Philip DeFranco, James Charles, Bhad Bhable, Jefree Star and numerous others. The fans are targeted directly on the platform. Fake messages were appearing in their subscriber inboxes. You Tube allows people to send messages to each other, and is often used by You Tube creators to communicate with each other. The fake messages all had the same wording in the messages instructing users to click on a link and receive a prize. DeFranco has a video on the scam that is appended. You Tube says it is working on a solution to the problem. A member of You Tube's team You Tube has policies regarding impersonation, which say that copying a user's channel layout, using a similar username, or posing as another person in comments, emails or videos may be considered a form of harassment. It is not clear how You Tube is going to solve this particular brand of scam. The post looks exactly like a direct message and does not appear to be linked to a particular account. The best advice until a solution is found in Among those targeted are top creators: Philip DeFranco, James Charles, Bhad Bhable, Jefree Star and numerous others. The fans are targeted directly on the platform.Fake messages were appearing in their subscriber inboxes. You Tube allows people to send messages to each other, and is often used by You Tube creators to communicate with each other. The fake messages all had the same wording in the messages instructing users to click on a link and receive a prize. DeFranco has a video on the scam that is appended. You Tube says it is working on a solution to the problem.A member of You Tube's team tweeted to DeFranco: "Thanks for reporting on this spam issue! We’re in the process of implementing additional measures to prevent impersonation like this. In the meantime, your subs can protect themselves by blocking any account that is spam."" When asked for more detailed information about what measures You Tube was taking a representative would not provide any.You Tube has policies regarding impersonation, which say that copying a user's channel layout, using a similar username, or posing as another person in comments, emails or videos may be considered a form of harassment. You Tube also has policies regarding scams: “Content that deliberately tries to mislead users for financial gain may be removed, and in some cases strikes may be issued to the uploader.”It is not clear how You Tube is going to solve this particular brand of scam. The post looks exactly like a direct message and does not appear to be linked to a particular account. The best advice until a solution is found in You Tubes' community guidelines which warn: “Be wary of claims that seem too good to be true, as they likely are.” A good piece of advice for all situations encountered on the Internet! More about You tube, Philip DeFranco, impersonation scams on You Tube You tube Philip DeFranco impersonation scams ...