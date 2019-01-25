Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageYou Tube struggling to stop an impersonation scam

Listen | Print
By Ken Hanly     3 hours ago in Internet
You Tube is having trouble with people impersonating celebrity creators and leaving fake messages that entice users to click on a link to receive a prize but it is all a scam.
Some top You Tube creators caught in the scam
Among those targeted are top creators: Philip DeFranco, James Charles, Bhad Bhable, Jefree Star and numerous others. The fans are targeted directly on the platform.
Fake messages were appearing in their subscriber inboxes. You Tube allows people to send messages to each other, and is often used by You Tube creators to communicate with each other. The fake messages all had the same wording in the messages instructing users to click on a link and receive a prize. DeFranco has a video on the scam that is appended. You Tube says it is working on a solution to the problem.
A member of You Tube's team tweeted to DeFranco: "Thanks for reporting on this spam issue! We’re in the process of implementing additional measures to prevent impersonation like this. In the meantime, your subs can protect themselves by blocking any account that is spam."" When asked for more detailed information about what measures You Tube was taking a representative would not provide any.
You Tube has policies regarding impersonation, which say that copying a user's channel layout, using a similar username, or posing as another person in comments, emails or videos may be considered a form of harassment. You Tube also has policies regarding scams: “Content that deliberately tries to mislead users for financial gain may be removed, and in some cases strikes may be issued to the uploader.”
It is not clear how You Tube is going to solve this particular brand of scam. The post looks exactly like a direct message and does not appear to be linked to a particular account. The best advice until a solution is found in You Tubes' community guidelines which warn: “Be wary of claims that seem too good to be true, as they likely are.” A good piece of advice for all situations encountered on the Internet!
More about You tube, Philip DeFranco, impersonation scams on You Tube
 
Latest News
Top News
Brenda Lee's Christmas classic enters 2019 Grammy Hall of Fame
'I want you to panic': Swedish teen raises climate alarm at Davos
'General Hospital' hosts fan event at Elvis Presley's Graceland
'Dictatorship' row in Nigeria after top judge suspended
Germany on brink of making decision on how to phase out coal
Review: ‘Serenity’ is working towards the unexpected (and unnecessary?) Special
Jordyn Jones and Borgeous talk about 'Leave,' music, future plans Special
Miners close in on trapped Spanish toddler as hopes fade
Miners close in on Spanish toddler trapped in a well
Fears rise for 150 missing in Brazil dam disaster; 7 bodies recovered