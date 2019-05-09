Yep, a couple finally made a porn video in a Tesla on autopilot

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Odd News It was bound to happen, of course, but now it's official, in a way - There is now a porn video of a couple having sex while in a Tesla going down the highway on autopilot. But having sex while the car is cruising down a highway on autopilot is another matter entirely. The video in question was apparently uploaded to Pornhub sometime in April this year by adult performer, Taylor Jackson. The video went viral on the x-rated website and as of today, has been viewed over 6.2 million times. According to The couple decides to have sex in the vehicle, and the gentleman turns on the autopilot, which in itself is rather interesting. If you stare at the autopilot long enough it will make you dizzy, but that's just this writer's opinion. Things go from conversation to heavy petting with some oral sex thrown in and then Taylor ends up on the man's lap. (Yes, he was naked from the waist down). The next several minutes don't really need any description but suffice to say the Tesla was on autopilot the whole time. Now, While Pornhub and Tesla did not directly respond to Gizmodo's inquiries about the video, it may be that CEO Elon Musk is probably getting a chuckle out of the publicity generated by the x-rated video. After all, it is said that Musk has jokingly said he planned to name Tesla models so that they would spell out S-E-X. Frankly, having sex in an automobile is not that new or a big deal. After all, couples around the world have used cars and trucks as a handy place to court away from the prying eyes of parents or the children since the invention of the Model T.But having sex while the car is cruising down a highway on autopilot is another matter entirely. The video in question was apparently uploaded to Pornhub sometime in April this year by adult performer, Taylor Jackson. The video went viral on the x-rated website and as of today, has been viewed over 6.2 million times.According to Driving Canada, the video shows Taylor being picked up by an unknown man (you never see his face), and going on a "Tinder Date." After several minutes of "pleasantries," while the man is getting out of the parking lot and onto the highway, things get more interesting - you could say things turn Model-X rated.The couple decides to have sex in the vehicle, and the gentleman turns on the autopilot, which in itself is rather interesting. If you stare at the autopilot long enough it will make you dizzy, but that's just this writer's opinion. Things go from conversation to heavy petting with some oral sex thrown in and then Taylor ends up on the man's lap. (Yes, he was naked from the waist down).The next several minutes don't really need any description but suffice to say the Tesla was on autopilot the whole time. Now, According to Gizmodo, Tesla does state in its Autopilot guide that it is currently “not a self-driving system” and the feature “is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”While Pornhub and Tesla did not directly respond to Gizmodo's inquiries about the video, it may be that CEO Elon Musk is probably getting a chuckle out of the publicity generated by the x-rated video. After all, it is said that Musk has jokingly said he planned to name Tesla models so that they would spell out S-E-X. More about Tesla, Autopilot, PornHub, made a video, autonomous vehicles Tesla Autopilot PornHub made a video autonomous vehicles sex in a tesla