By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet Environment Canada launched its first ever weather app for iPhone and Android this week that includes a high-resolution radar animation on a zoomable map background. The best part? It's free in the Google Play and Apple stores. With most Canadians caring about the weather, and particularly during the snows that have brought many regions of the country to a near standstill, the app has push notification for weather alerts issued by Environment Canada for the user's location. Users can take the app with them via their smartphones as they travel, and the app will also store saved locations. The app tracks 10,000 locations in Canada, from the biggest cities to the smallest town in the country - Tilt Cove, Newfoundland-Labrador. With an official population of 4 at the 2016 Census, Tilt Cove is known as Environment Canada Environment Canada joins the app world Of course, there are any number of apps available for weather on the market, but Environment Canada has never bothered to create their own weather app despite the website getting over 40 million hits a month. “With how much Canadians care about the weather, I realized there was an opportunity to have a tool,” she said. A word on the app's radar imaging — it is four times better than what is seen on other weather apps, and for those who like to play at being a meteorologist, the app also comes with a warning not to trust everything it says. “Weather conditions in your location may differ from information available to (Environment and Climate Change Canada),” it says in the The nice thing about Environment Canada's weather app is the options available for users. Not only can the app be operated in French or English, but it is easy to switch back and forth between the two languages. There are also indigenous symbols for using the app in northern locations.With most Canadians caring about the weather, and particularly during the snows that have brought many regions of the country to a near standstill, the app has push notification for weather alerts issued by Environment Canada for the user's location.Users can take the app with them via their smartphones as they travel, and the app will also store saved locations. The app tracks 10,000 locations in Canada, from the biggest cities to the smallest town in the country - Tilt Cove, Newfoundland-Labrador. With an official population of 4 at the 2016 Census, Tilt Cove is known as "Canada's smallest town." Of course, there are any number of apps available for weather on the market, but Environment Canada has never bothered to create their own weather app despite the website getting over 40 million hits a month. In an interview, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna expressed surprise that, when she took office, Environment Canada didn’t have its own app on smartphones.“With how much Canadians care about the weather, I realized there was an opportunity to have a tool,” she said.A word on the app's radar imaging — it is four times better than what is seen on other weather apps, and for those who like to play at being a meteorologist, the app also comes with a warning not to trust everything it says.“Weather conditions in your location may differ from information available to (Environment and Climate Change Canada),” it says in the terms and conditions you must accept before gaining entry. More about Environment canada, weather app, English and French, current forecast, Indigenous symbols Environment canada weather app English and French current forecast Indigenous symbols Internet