The most common broadband issues encountered in homes all around the U.K. have been revealed as part of the Bandwidth Britain Report by Uswitch. The report is based on a series of measurements of upload and download speeds.

With home broadband usage increasing by almost a third (29 percent) during the COVID-19 lockdown, the study revealed the main issues we've been experiencing.

The top 10 broadband issues in the U.K. together with the region if the nation that is most greatly affected:

1. Broadband Speed - Norwich - 22,000 searches per month
2. Improve Latency - Cambridge - 6,600 searches
3. Line Fault - London - 2,400 searches
4. Slow Internet - Bristol - 1,600 searches
5. Upload speed - Brighton - 1,600 searches
6. Phone Line Test - Birmingham - 590 searches
7. Replace Router - Hull - 390 searches
8. Switch Broadband Provider - 320 searches
9. Quiet Line Test - Sheffield - 210 searches
10. Cancel Broadband - Glasgow - 140 searches

Examining the data, it appears that technical complaints topped the list. Broadband Speed was the top issue affecting users in Norwich and Improving Latency was the top issue in Cambridge who were the most fed up with having to wait for their connections to respond.

The survey also discovered that a number of customer service-related complaints such as "Switch Broadband Provider" and "Cancel Broadband" were high, with the most complaints about attempting to have these services completed were highest in Glasgow, Scotland.

The data indicates that there is further work to be done to improve broadband speed and also that the services delivered by different suppliers varies, prompting a need for consumers to compare the services offered between different Internet companies.

One of the frustrations that many people face is a slow Internet connection. Despite the promises of broadband speeds, suppliers do not always deliver. Moreover, the speeds vary considerably by area, even within a relatively small country like the U.K.