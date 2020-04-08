The role of the press secretary has changed under the current White House administration, so much so that Stephanie Grisham, who was replaced yesterday -- literally never held a press briefing during her tenure that lasted over nine months, although she did make frequent appearances on Trump-friendly Fox News, according to The Daily Beast.
It is not known, for sure, how McEnany will handle her role as the new press secretary, but be assured, she will be quite comfortable with appearing on Fox, or any other news program.
McEnany didn't jump on board the Trump train until 2016. Prior to that time, she was actually skeptical of the former reality-TV host. And after hearing Trump's campaign kickoff speech, in which he called Mexicans “rapists” and “criminals,” she thought that Trump should "tone down his rhetoric lest he becomes an embarrassment to the GOP."
However, McEnany has quickly risen up the ranks within Trump's MAGA organization. In 2016, she showed up as a pro-Trump CNN commentator in support of Trump's election. Her unwavering support for Trump resulted in her becoming the Republican National Committee’s national spokesperson in August 2017.
Then, in February 2019, she moved up to the Trump campaign, serving as its national press secretary. And through all the past four years and her meteoric rise to fame within the Trumpian ranks, she has spewed the rhetoric that has become a hallmark of Trump.
Twitter users took quick note of the appointment of McElany as the new press secretary, refreshing the public's memory of her past lies and false claims in promoting Trump.
On March 12, McElany said that 1 million COVID-19 tests had already been distributed in the U.S. Just one day later, the COVID Tracking Project estimated that just 10,000 people had been tested for the virus nationally.
And last month, McElany suggested that the White House had not eliminated the “pandemic office." A Fact-Check
found that the Trump administration did nix “the executive branch team responsible for coordinating a response to a pandemic.”