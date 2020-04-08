By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet Stephanie Grisham, President Trump's third press secretary was replaced yesterday by Kayleigh McEnany, and it's fair to say that she is well-versed in the Trumpian art of lying with abandon, so much so that she has a real problem with credibility. It is not known, for sure, how McEnany will handle her role as the new press secretary, but be assured, she will be quite comfortable with appearing on Fox, or any other news program. Trump‘s New Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s Long History of Bullshit and Lies#McEnany caught fucking trump???? https://t.co/MJ6Q93Azlb — 🌊💦Trump Prison 2020💦🌊 (@PhilOssifer2) April 7, 2020 McEnany didn't jump on board the Trump train until 2016. Prior to that time, she was actually skeptical of the former reality-TV host. And after hearing Trump's campaign kickoff speech, in which he called Mexicans “rapists” and “criminals,” she thought that Trump should "tone down his rhetoric lest he becomes an embarrassment to the GOP." Kayleigh McEnany believes that Democrats are “rooting” for the coronavirus pandemic and said that the virus would never take hold in the United States, KFILE and natemcdermott report: Bixby (@scottbix) April 8, 2020 However, McEnany has quickly risen up the ranks within Trump's MAGA organization. In 2016, she showed up as a pro-Trump CNN commentator in support of Trump's election. Her unwavering support for Trump resulted in her becoming the Republican National Committee’s national spokesperson in August 2017. Then, in February 2019, she moved up to the Trump campaign, serving as its national press secretary. And through all the past four years and her meteoric rise to fame within the Trumpian ranks, she has spewed the rhetoric that has become a hallmark of Trump. On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim. “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." O0DDH3Rvkw— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020 Twitter users took quick note of the appointment of McElany as the new press secretary, refreshing the public's memory of her past lies and false claims in promoting Trump. On March 12, McElany said that 1 million COVID-19 tests had already been distributed in the U.S. Just one day later, the COVID Tracking Project estimated that just ﻿10,000 people had been tested for the virus nationally. This is the racist who is now the press secretary for the President of the United States. https://t.co/f3ghcBOFo3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 8, 2020 And last month, McElany suggested that the White House had not eliminated the “pandemic office." A Fact-Check found that the Trump administration did nix "the executive branch team responsible for coordinating a response to a pandemic."