Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

"Please take this for the rat that lives at the White House."

Mike Pompeo gets a wedge of protest cheese while visiting Italy https://t.co/1yzzIOFNUL href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whitehousemouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whitehousemouse #TrumpImpeachment — C.K. Carey (@ckcarey) October 1, 2019

It turns out the #whitehousemouse is the whistle blower and is one of the infamous Capitol Critters. pic.twitter.com/p2EfgQYHhc — Bryan Hedenberg (@bheden007) October 1, 2019

“Is #WhiteHouseMouse the whistleblower? A spy? An apt metaphor for the current political climate?” https://t.co/p42FNA0gx1 — Natalya Estrada (@Nat_Estrada44) October 1, 2019

The country certainly needs a bit of comic relief right now, and watching a video of reporters running around the briefing room trying to corner and catch (or at least I hope they were trying to catch it and not stomp on the little critter) the mouse light up my day.The juvenile mouse first sought refuge in a jumble of wires beneath a shelf. It later ran under a door, into the main hall of the press area and on into the main briefing area - where it led everyone on a merry chase - darting between reporters legs before it finally vanished.In a quip over the six-month lapse in daily press briefings, NBC News' Shannon Pettypiece said it was "the most excitement in the White House briefing room in months," reports the Hill. Other reporters, including Reuters correspondent Steve Holland, tweeted photos of White House reporters scrambling in the press room as they searched for the mouse as it ran around the booth.CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers tweeted a status update several minutes later, writing "mouse has escaped the office area, now running free in WH press briefing room. Chase underway." SFGate makes an apt observation over the mouse in the White House. They write: "The jokes almost write themselves, and Twitter is having a heyday. Is #WhiteHouseMouse the whistleblower? A spy? An apt metaphor for the current political climate?"Twitter did not fail to pick up on the #whitehousemouse tag and had a real field day with the mouse story. Here are just a few of the reswponses;