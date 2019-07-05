Op-Ed: Trump's Revolutionary War airport quote cracks up the Internet

Actually, the president was doing very well - retelling the story of the colonies fight for independence
from the British, but somehow, perhaps because of the increased rainfall beating down on Trump and the crowds around the Lincoln Memorial, and his difficulty seeing the teleprompter, the Revolutionary War quickly went from 1775 to the War of 1812.
But regardless of the cause of his gaffe, Trump made everyone's day and led to the creation of the Twitter hashtags #RevolutionaryWarAirports and #RevolutionaryWarAirportStories. Naturally jokes flew faster than an F-15 Eagle.
Speaking to a massive crowd in Washington, D.C. Trump began the short history lesson: "The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown,” Trump said while reading the teleprompter in the rain.
"Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket's red glare it had nothing but victory,” he continued. “And when dawn came, their star-spangled banner waved defiant."
And Twitter took off
I myself caught the gaffe when Trump mentioned taking over the airports, and then he jumped to Francis Scott Key at Fort McHenry and "the rocket's red glare." By then, I was thinking to myself - "What the Heck did he say?" The mistake spread quickly across social media, and people really had fun.
Many people were quick to point out that the Wright Brothers did not make the first successful flight in an airplane until 1903. Others noted that the "The Star-Spangled Banner" wasn't written until 1814 after Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry by British ships of the Royal Navy in Baltimore Harbor during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.
Then we have George Jefferson, known for his fearless actions in ramming the ramparts at La Guardia Airport in 1775.
This is one of my personal favorites...