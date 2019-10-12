By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Internet President Donald Trump is now on Twitch, Amazon’s live-streaming platform that initially launched as a place for gamers to interact with audiences in real-time. Trump's live-stream of his campaign rally netted 30,000 viewers and now his account has several links that invite people to shop his store, volunteer or donate to his campaign, according to Amazon, which bought Twitch for $970 million in 2014, has been in Trump's crosshairs because of his ongoing feud with CEO, Jeff Bezos. Amazon Prime users have free access to Twitch. Karen Graham And of course, because Bezos owns the Washington Post, Trump accuses the media site of being a "loyalist" for Amazon. ″I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” Trump said on Twitter in March 2018, reports “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Actually, Trump is following a number of Democrats in using Amazon Twitch to get a message to online viewers. Senator Bernie Sanders also has a verified Twitch account (and 88,000 followers). Even Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made an appearance on Twitch - making a surprise appearance in January during a live-stream of an online video game fundraiser. However, Trump popping up on the popular site has raised speculation that he is trying to appeal to younger voters or more than likely - it is just a sign that the man will use whatever weapon he can get his hands on to win the election. It was noted by CNBC that some of the comments running alongside Trump’s stream were deemed inappropriate and have been removed by Twitch moderators. Trump, who has a verified account on the Amazon platform, now has 42,000 followers after debuting by live-streaming his Thursday rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to CNN News. Trump's live-stream of his campaign rally netted 30,000 viewers and now his account has several links that invite people to shop his store, volunteer or donate to his campaign, according to Business Insider. Amazon, which bought Twitch for $970 million in 2014, has been in Trump's crosshairs because of his ongoing feud with CEO, Jeff Bezos. In November 2018, Trump said his administration was looking into antitrust violations by Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Trump has also criticized Amazon, saying the company pays little or no taxes.And of course, because Bezos owns the Washington Post, Trump accuses the media site of being a "loyalist" for Amazon. ″I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election,” Trump said on Twitter in March 2018, reports CNBC News. “Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!”Actually, Trump is following a number of Democrats in using Amazon Twitch to get a message to online viewers. Senator Bernie Sanders also has a verified Twitch account (and 88,000 followers). Even Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made an appearance on Twitch - making a surprise appearance in January during a live-stream of an online video game fundraiser.However, Trump popping up on the popular site has raised speculation that he is trying to appeal to younger voters or more than likely - it is just a sign that the man will use whatever weapon he can get his hands on to win the election. It was noted by CNBC that some of the comments running alongside Trump’s stream were deemed inappropriate and have been removed by Twitch moderators. More about Amazon, twitching, videostreaming website, Trump, jeff bezos Amazon twitching videostreaming websi... Trump jeff bezos reelection campaign