The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
is reporting the call was rather lengthy. Trump wanted Governor Kemp to call for a special session of the State Legislature to illegally overturn the November election result, according to two senior GOP officials.
This is a sad state of affairs, especially with Trump holding a rally in Valdosta, Georgia this evening meant to boost support for U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate. There is a fear that instead of verbally giving his support to the two GOP contenders, Trump will veer off into left-field and continue his election rants.
Even sadder is the fact that Trump cannot keep his big mouth shut when he gets on his Twitter account. And that is exactly what he did after his call to the Georgia Governor. The only positive thing to come out of his obviously one-sided conversation with Kemp were the responses by Twitter users.
When Trump called Kemp Saturday morning, he was told by the governor that he and his family were in mourning over the death of a family friend,
a Loeffler staffer who was killed in a car crash Friday. Trump quickly offered his condolences, according to one of the people with knowledge of the conversation, but this was not the reason for his call. The person added: “This was not a condolence call. This was Kemp being chewed out by Trump.”
An interesting bit of information has popped up. Kathleen Clark, a law professor at Washington University, said that "if Trump invoked his federal authority in his conversation Saturday with Kemp, or made the call from the Oval Office, he could have violated criminal provisions of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from political activity in their official roles."
The Hatch Act of 1939
was named for Senator Carl Hatch of New Mexico. The act came about as an attempt to prevent federally paid employees
from participating in partisan activity. Its purpose is to prevent or at least reduce political corruption and to make sure services provided by federal employees are carried out in a nonpartisan way.
And one Twitter user made note of the many, many court cases the Trump campaign has lost while trying to get the results of the election overturned.