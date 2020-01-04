By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Internet Australia's deadly bushfire crisis has made international headlines and sparked an amazing response from people around the world. Donations of money, food, medicine, and help in fighting the fires are flowing in, thanks to social media. American pop star Pink donated $500,000, while comedian Celeste Barber appealed to her thousands of social media followers to chip in and help. They did, to the tune of more than $12 million, according to Even tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has chipped in, becoming emotional when asked about the fires after his ATP Cup victory last night. But it's not just cash that is being offered. The United States and Canada has deployed firefighters to help in fighting the fires, according to This pharmacist in Malua Bay, NSW is keeping his doors open for patients, despite losing his own home to the bushfires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/W6CD19NWI5 — SBS News (@SBSNews) January 3, 2020 The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho announced on their Situation Report in late December that a total of 47 fire personnel had been deployed to Australia from the United States, while the number of Canadian firefighters stationed in Queensland and New South Wales has reached 87 in number. Closer to home, a This post is just one of hundreds letting peoplem know there are resources and places to be safe. Bushfire Emergency accommodation in Canberra Australia's refugee and immigrant communities have also been organizing support for those displaced by the fires. On Thursday the Australian Islamic Centre in Hobsons Bay, Victoria, issued a call out for donations of funds and essential food and supplies through social media and its community networks. It also held a sausage sizzle on Friday that raised $1,500 for bushfire relief. The Muslim community has been involved in volunteer efforts since the fires started in New South Wales in November. The Afghan community group - the Kateb Hazara Association made an $18,252 donation to the Rural Fire Service. Amazing generosity from the Australian Islamic Centre and Human Appeal Australia - 5 truckloads of food and water delivered to Lakes Entrance #vicfires @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/tTgsmgxhqM — Patrick Murrell (@pamurrell) January 4, 2020 Comedian Celeste Barber raised close to $5.5 million in donations in 24 hours for firefighting services after posting an appeal to Instagram. 