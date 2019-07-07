By By Karen Graham 25 mins ago in Internet Tempe - Six Tempe, Arizona, police officers were asked to leave a local Starbucks on the Fourth of July because a customer said the officers were making them feel uncomfortable, prompting an outcry on social media and an apology from Starbucks. The police officers had visited the store on July 4 and had paid for the drinks, when a company employee approached them and asked them to leave because one customer said they were not feeling safe with the police being there, the Tempe Officers Association said on Twitter, reports Don't appreciate 4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are ZeroRespect oGaDKhlYX3 — Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019 “This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive,” the association added. After that, the hashtag #DumpStarbucks trended on Twitter. Social media has overwhelming come out in support of police officers. DumpStarbucks usually normal people feel safer with law enforcement nearby. Our society has become a permanent episode of the twilight zone — Courtney Panzer (@courtney_panzer) July 7, 2019 Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, told Borges added that Starbucks has made a formal apology to the Tempe Police Department and has also requested a sit down with Police Chief Moyers to rectify the matter. “When something like this happens -- if there was something we did that doesn’t align with our mission and values -- we address it. I’m glad we had that line of communication with the Tempe Police Department,” said Borges. Starbucks said it has "deep respect for the Tempe Police Department" and was apologizing "for any misunderstanding or inappropriate behavior that may have taken place" during the July 4 encounter, according to CTV News Canada. The police officers had visited the store on July 4 and had paid for the drinks, when a company employee approached them and asked them to leave because one customer said they were not feeling safe with the police being there, the Tempe Officers Association said on Twitter, reports Reuters. “This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive,” the association added.After that, the hashtag #DumpStarbucks trended on Twitter. Social media has overwhelming come out in support of police officers.Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, told ABC News that the store and the officers have "a really good relationship with the Tempe police department," and that the cafe often hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events to cultivate the relationship in the community.Borges added that Starbucks has made a formal apology to the Tempe Police Department and has also requested a sit down with Police Chief Moyers to rectify the matter.“When something like this happens -- if there was something we did that doesn’t align with our mission and values -- we address it. I’m glad we had that line of communication with the Tempe Police Department,” said Borges. More about Starbucks, Tempe arizona, fourth of july, Police officers, Twitter Starbucks Tempe arizona fourth of july Police officers Twitter