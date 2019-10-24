SoMe 'Guru' Truls Aandal speaks out on the secrets

By By David Silverberg 1 hour ago in Internet The secrets behind success on Social Media is kept tight to advertisers chests, failure in advertising can cause bankrupcy. We see it all over - giveaways, events and attempts to become more "hip" among the teens on social media. But 14 year old "John" won't become a customer of your Mechanic Store just because you're giving a way a year worth of motor oil. Now, this is only an example of marketing attempts gone bad - but there are so many more like these. Companies that stumble out on the social media field with no clue what to do or who to speak to, is set up to fail. Because reaching the right audience, and running your advertisements and campaigns correctly isn't easy. For those who believe you can just open up a Facebook Ads account and pay $50 for a week of a 10,000 person reach and instantly get more customers - you won't. Marketing Agencies have never been busier than they are today, and I don't see it easing up anytime soon either, says Truls Aandal. Although Truls Aandal is only in his early twenties, he's made a name for himself in the marketing industry, mentoring and guiding million dollar companies and organization to success on social media. He is currently working with the marketing and partnership efforts at eRa Eternity, an eSports Organization based out of Canada. "I give kudos to Facebook", Truls says. "Facebook has launched its own learning platform for advertisers and marketing agencies, allowing them to participate in eCourses, educating them on all the aspects of advertising on the Facebook-owned platforms." "Companies attempting to advertise products, services or themselves in social media channels make this mistake over and over again - and they never learn," said Truls Aandal, entrepreneur in the online marketing world.We see it all over - giveaways, events and attempts to become more "hip" among the teens on social media. But 14 year old "John" won't become a customer of your Mechanic Store just because you're giving a way a year worth of motor oil. Now, this is only an example of marketing attempts gone bad - but there are so many more like these.Companies that stumble out on the social media field with no clue what to do or who to speak to, is set up to fail. Because reaching the right audience, and running your advertisements and campaigns correctly isn't easy. For those who believe you can just open up a Facebook Ads account and pay $50 for a week of a 10,000 person reach and instantly get more customers - you won't.Marketing Agencies have never been busier than they are today, and I don't see it easing up anytime soon either, says Truls Aandal.Although Truls Aandal is only in his early twenties, he's made a name for himself in the marketing industry, mentoring and guiding million dollar companies and organization to success on social media.He is currently working with the marketing and partnership efforts at eRa Eternity, an eSports Organization based out of Canada."I give kudos to Facebook", Truls says. "Facebook has launched its own learning platform for advertisers and marketing agencies, allowing them to participate in eCourses, educating them on all the aspects of advertising on the Facebook-owned platforms." More about Social media, social media marketing, instagram, Twitter, Facebook Social media social media marketi... instagram Twitter Facebook Linkedin