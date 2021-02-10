Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet February 2021 marks '‘Safer Internet Day’, which is focused on passing on best practice to keep users safe online, whether this be from financial fraud or protecting young people. Another important aspect is with privacy. For many parents Internet access has become a critical resource to children. This includes its use for learning, socialising, discovering and mental health. In this context, it remains critical to make sure people have safe spaces protected by strong encryption. This is a theme picked up by Natalie Campbell, Director of Public Advocacy at the Campbell tells Digital Journal that encryption is key during current time, noting: "Whether it’s sending a confidential message to a friend, video conferencing with grandparents, or submitting an assignment to a teacher, platforms and services that use end-to-end encryption can effectively keep our children safe by keeping the line of communication private between only the sender and receiver. Despite this, there are efforts to weaken or ban encryption around the world that would take away the strongest tool we have to keep children safe online and actually make them more vulnerable from the bad actors we want to shield them from online.” In addition to using strong encryption, what else can parents do to keep their children safe online? Natalie Campbell explains that the Internet Society recommends Application of the Internet has featured more strongly in the minds of many people through the extension of home working and home schooling, both of which have been driven by reactions to the coronavirus pandemic.For many parents Internet access has become a critical resource to children. This includes its use for learning, socialising, discovering and mental health. In this context, it remains critical to make sure people have safe spaces protected by strong encryption.This is a theme picked up by Natalie Campbell, Director of Public Advocacy at the Internet Society , in relation to '‘ Safer Internet Day ’ 2021.Campbell tells Digital Journal that encryption is key during current time, noting: "Whether it’s sending a confidential message to a friend, video conferencing with grandparents, or submitting an assignment to a teacher, platforms and services that use end-to-end encryption can effectively keep our children safe by keeping the line of communication private between only the sender and receiver. Despite this, there are efforts to weaken or ban encryption around the world that would take away the strongest tool we have to keep children safe online and actually make them more vulnerable from the bad actors we want to shield them from online.”In addition to using strong encryption, what else can parents do to keep their children safe online? Natalie Campbell explains that the Internet Society recommends eleven best practices , including using multi-factor authentication, choosing browsers/search engines that respect privacy, regularly updating software and using password managers and unique passwords, among others. These form essential items that parents and students need to be aware of and be putting in place. More about multifactor authentication, Safety, Cybersecurity multifactor authenti... Safety Cybersecurity