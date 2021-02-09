Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Internet February sees the marking of Safer Internet Day tomorrow. The theme for 2021 is around the need to protect minors online and hold online companies responsible for keeping minors safe. Looking at Safer Internet Day for Digital Journal is Robert Prigge, CEO of digital identity verification company, Prigge begins my noting how Internet use in the training and schools sector has increased significantly: “Now over one billion children are out of the classroom due to COVID-19 restrictions. This means that the Internet has become critical for children to learn and connect amid the coronavirus pandemic." This expansion in e-learning to schools and colleges comes at a societal cost, according to Prigge for "The expansion places minors at an increased risk of falling victim to online predators, plus cyberbullying and inappropriate online content." The situation is not helped by ease of access, as Prigge finds: "There are limited age verification requirements preventing children from engaging in online chat or viewing inappropriate content on social media platforms. " This exposes a weakness around online identities. Prigge picks up on other risk factors as well, noting: "Many websites selling age-restricted products seek to authenticate users with a “are you of age?” pop-up button. This offers no real proof of age. This means it is relatively straightforward for young people to lie about their age or easily sidestep age verification protocols." Looping back to the annual event, Prigge finds: "On Safer Internet Day it is important to recognize protecting minors online is of essential. It is also important to hold companies to account for keeping minors safe while using their sites." This means legislation is required, and there are signs that regulations are changing. Putting all this together, Prigge summarizes: "And it’s time online organizations start preparing for new laws. As learning, communications and social interaction continue remotely into 2021. This means that online businesses need to implement stronger age and identity verification methods to regulate age-restricted content.” This provides a foundation for making the Internet safer. Safer Internet Day , which regularly alerts people to online hazards, is especially important in 2021 given the acceleration of online activity. As the pandemic’s restrictions have led minors to depend on the Internet to learn and connect with friends, creating a safe online environment is critical to combat the increased risk of falling victim to online predators, cyberbullying and inappropriate online content. This is why the activities of young people has a key focus this year. The slogan of Safer Internet Day 2021 is “Together for a better Internet.”Looking at Safer Internet Day for Digital Journal is Robert Prigge, CEO of digital identity verification company, Jumio Prigge begins my noting how Internet use in the training and schools sector has increased significantly: “Now over one billion children are out of the classroom due to COVID-19 restrictions. This means that the Internet has become critical for children to learn and connect amid the coronavirus pandemic."This expansion in e-learning to schools and colleges comes at a societal cost, according to Prigge for "The expansion places minors at an increased risk of falling victim to online predators, plus cyberbullying and inappropriate online content."The situation is not helped by ease of access, as Prigge finds: "There are limited age verification requirements preventing children from engaging in online chat or viewing inappropriate content on social media platforms. " This exposes a weakness around online identities.Prigge picks up on other risk factors as well, noting: "Many websites selling age-restricted products seek to authenticate users with a “are you of age?” pop-up button. This offers no real proof of age. This means it is relatively straightforward for young people to lie about their age or easily sidestep age verification protocols."Looping back to the annual event, Prigge finds: "On Safer Internet Day it is important to recognize protecting minors online is of essential. It is also important to hold companies to account for keeping minors safe while using their sites." This means legislation is required, and there are signs that regulations are changing.Putting all this together, Prigge summarizes: "And it’s time online organizations start preparing for new laws. As learning, communications and social interaction continue remotely into 2021. This means that online businesses need to implement stronger age and identity verification methods to regulate age-restricted content.” This provides a foundation for making the Internet safer. More about Internet, home working, elearning Internet home working elearning