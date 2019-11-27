By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Internet At a time when Donald Trump is facing the sharpest scrutiny of his presidency, he would like the world to behold that "gorgeous chest" he described at a Florida rally on Tuesday. Then along came comedy relief... pic.twitter.com/5ZHfSH89Qi — Morgan Ravenwood (@morgan313) November 27, 2019 The president has met Sylvester Stallone, who played Balboa in several films. Stallone has been to the White House and previously advocated for the It's not really clear if Trump himself created the image, although it is doubtful he is capable of doing something like that, but People Over Profit Why did Trump decide to do something as laughable as this? It has been suggested that Trump's defensiveness is at play right now. After all, he is being denigrated in the press over his impeachment hearing evidence, and more to the point, his unexpected visit to the hospital last week. "Now we know what they did to him at that mysterious doctor’s visit?" NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell tweeted, according to Of course, in the virtual reality world we live in today, it's hard telling what is really the truth anymore, especially when it comes out of our president's mouth - or for that matter, what he tweets. But at a campaign rally in Florida last night, he told his crowd of worshipers that the first thing the doctors said was "take off your shirt. Show us your gorgeous chest!" ESPN While the photo Trump used is from the cover of "Rocky III," Wednesday also happens to be the anniversary of the release of "Rocky IV" – the one where Rocky defeats the Russian, Ivan Drago. Now, that is something Trump can't do. Shortly after arriving at his Mara-a-Lago estate, where he is reportedly playing golf while on Thanksgiving vacation, Trump tweeted a photoshopped picture of Rocky Balboa, the fictional Philadelphia underdog of movie lore, with an image of his head in place of Sylvester Stallone's.The president has met Sylvester Stallone, who played Balboa in several films. Stallone has been to the White House and previously advocated for the posthumous pardon of the late heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson, who was convicted in the early 1900s of transporting a woman across state lines "for immoral purposes."It's not really clear if Trump himself created the image, although it is doubtful he is capable of doing something like that, but the New York Post does offer a stats comparison, writing the "6-foot-3, 243-pound president looking straight ahead with a combative look on his face, is placed over an image of Stallone’s ripped, 5-foot-10, 176-pound body."Why did Trump decide to do something as laughable as this? It has been suggested that Trump's defensiveness is at play right now. After all, he is being denigrated in the press over his impeachment hearing evidence, and more to the point, his unexpected visit to the hospital last week."Now we know what they did to him at that mysterious doctor’s visit?" NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell tweeted, according to The Hill. Of course, in the virtual reality world we live in today, it's hard telling what is really the truth anymore, especially when it comes out of our president's mouth - or for that matter, what he tweets. But at a campaign rally in Florida last night, he told his crowd of worshipers that the first thing the doctors said was "take off your shirt. Show us your gorgeous chest!"While the photo Trump used is from the cover of "Rocky III," Wednesday also happens to be the anniversary of the release of "Rocky IV" – the one where Rocky defeats the Russian, Ivan Drago. Now, that is something Trump can't do. More about Trump, Rocky Balboa, Tweet, Photoshopped, Obese Trump Rocky Balboa Tweet Photoshopped Obese Twitter