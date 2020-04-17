Special By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Internet While many schools will have provided some curriculum based tools to keep kids learning, what should do parents with your preschool children? Looking into this is Founder and CEO of Roybi Robot, Elnaz Sarraf. In relation to the epidemic, Sarraf says, "Since the Coronavirus situation started and schools are closing, we've known that this is a time to utilize the power of digital learning at home." She explains more to Digital Journal. Digital Journal: How extensive has the coronavirus pandemic on schooling? Elnaz Sarraf: Like you, we have been watching schools close state by state and hearing about how teachers have been scrambling to meet their students' needs remotely and continue teaching via video conferencing applications. We can only echo what teachers have voiced as worries, which is the disparity of students' academic abilities once schools reopen next fall. Parents are at home, busy working remotely, while also having to tend to their children and their schooling. Depending on how involved parents can be at home, some children will be more prepared for next year, while others will be less equipped to start the new academic year. DJ: What are the challenges around homeschooling? Sarraf: Well, I think that question should be left for parents who are now directly involved in homeschooling their children. But one concern we have heard repeatedly is the lack of an accurate progress report and lesson plans. DJ: How can technology help in general with homeschooling? Sarraf:First and foremost, I think it can help in creating a community of students and parents. It can also help parents with a more accurate and measurable method of assessing their children’s progress and growth. DJ: How does the Roybi Robot technology work? Sarraf:In a nutshell, Roybi Robot uses AI technology to engage with each student directly and to encourage them in interacting and conversing with the content that is designed specifically for language learning. DJ: How are you making Roybi Robot technology available to children and parents? Sarraf:We listen carefully to our client’s concerns and interact with them closely to improve and expand based on their requests and needs for their children. DJ: How will the approach to schooling change once the coronavirus pandemic is over? Sarraf:Well, now teachers and students have all been applying a different approach to teaching and learning, this will mean future reassessments of our current systems in place and possible considerations of new methodologies and pedagogical approaches. Without a doubt, this will change our educational system, but how this change will manifest itself, is yet to be seen. 