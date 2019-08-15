By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Internet Brainly, the world’s largest peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers, has announced it has raised more than $30 million in funding to power their U.S. expansion. Brainly is a subscription service and educational technology startup company based in New York City, and the company is owned by the Polish company Brainly.pl. The focus of the platform is with offering peer-to-peer educational assistance. This includes elements of gamification in the form of motivational points and ranks. The site also encourages users to actively engage in the online community by posting questions and answering those raised by other students. In terms of popularity, in India August 2019 saw Brainly’s community register In terms of geographical reach, around 15-20 percent of Brainly’s active users are in the U.S., which is why the U.S. has been targeted as the main area growth and this is what the new funding is designed to support. The new funding The funding will help the company to reach more of the 50 million U.S. students currently enrolled in school nationwide. he U.S. service will aid students in connecting with peers, experts, and educators in order to boost their skills in core subject areas like math, history, science, and social studies. Brainly has seen considerable growth worldwide, and has reported having 150 million active monthly users in more than 35 countries. This represents an increase from 100 million in 2018. This places Brainly, as a social site, among the world's biggest Internet sites. For instance, Airbnb also has around 150 million monthly users. Whereas, City discovery app Foursquare has a much lower figure of 40 million users; and the image and video hosting service Flickr has some 90 million monthly users.Brainly is a subscription service and educational technology startup company based in New York City, and the company is owned by the Polish company Brainly.pl. The focus of the platform is with offering peer-to-peer educational assistance. This includes elements of gamification in the form of motivational points and ranks. The site also encourages users to actively engage in the online community by posting questions and answering those raised by other students. In terms of popularity, in India August 2019 saw Brainly’s community register a count of more than 12 million questions answered In terms of geographical reach, around 15-20 percent of Brainly’s active users are in the U.S., which is why the U.S. has been targeted as the main area growth and this is what the new funding is designed to support. The new funding is to the tune of $30 million , with contributions led by Naspers, with participation from Runa Capital and Manta Ray. Combined with Brainly’s previous funding rounds, the new round of investment raises the total funding to date to $68.5 million.The funding will help the company to reach more of the 50 million U.S. students currently enrolled in school nationwide. he U.S. service will aid students in connecting with peers, experts, and educators in order to boost their skills in core subject areas like math, history, science, and social studies. More about brainly, Peertopeer, Learning, Education More news from brainly Peertopeer Learning Education