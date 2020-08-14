'Ordinary suburban housewife' has an answer for Trump advisor

You could say that politics have really gotten serious when an animated figure takes a stand against name-calling in the 2020 U.S. presidential race. Jenna Ellis, a campaign adviser and lawyer of President Donald Trump,
insulted the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee's voice, saying it sounded like Marge Simpson's.
It is bad enough that Trump has been using racist comments and innuendo against Senator Kamala Harris once she was chosen by Vive-president Joe Biden to be his running mate. However, Ellis may have shot herself in the foot with her little jibe against Harris.
On Friday, the show's verified Twitter account tweeted a video of Marge's response, according to Mashable.
Marge, who's voiced by Julie Kavner, is a class act all be herself.
"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," the character said, reports CNN,
explaining that Lisa, one of the children on the show, told her. "Lisa said she doesn't mean it as a compliment."
Marge went on to say that as an "ordinary suburban housewife," she was "starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call Jenna," Marge admonished. "I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it."
You can believe me when I say that Twitter users jumped on Ellis' faux pas like a duck on a June bug. Many Twitter users made it known that the supposed jibe against Harris was actually a compliment.
One Twitter user pointed out that Marge Simpson is the moral center of the show so to compare the two is actually a positive thing for Senator Harris.