'Ordinary suburban housewife' has an answer for Trump advisor

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet After Jenna Ellis, a campaign adviser and lawyer of President Donald Trump, insulted presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris's voice, saying it sounded like Marge Simpson's - Marge spoke out against the name calling. It is bad enough that Trump has been using racist comments and innuendo against Senator Kamala Harris once she was chosen by Vive-president Joe Biden to be his running mate. However, Ellis may have shot herself in the foot with her little jibe against Harris. Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020 On Friday, the show's verified Twitter account tweeted a video of Marge's response, according to "I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," the character said, A Trump advisor appeared to have tried to insult Kamala Harris by comparing the vice presidential candidate to Marge Simpson. Well, Simpson has responded. latimes) August 14, 2020 Marge went on to say that as an "ordinary suburban housewife," she was "starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name call Jenna," Marge admonished. "I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it." You can believe me when I say that Twitter users jumped on Ellis' faux pas like a duck on a June bug. Many Twitter users made it known that the supposed jibe against Harris was actually a compliment. MargeSimpson would be a great s9e5), has sound infrastructure plans (s4e12), is an ally to the LGBT+ community (s16e10) & in 1990 she ripped Barbara Bush a new one in the politest way possible. This is a complement to KamalaHarris MAE3ZkkfaV — Bill (@brocuspocus) August 13, 2020 One Twitter user pointed out that Marge Simpson is the moral center of the show so to compare the two is actually a positive thing for Senator Harris. JennaEllisEsq - MargeSimpson TheSimpsons with petty remarks about KamalaHarris's voice is very childish & shows your intellectual age being the same of realDonaldTrump's of about 3 or 4 - GrowUp — Cheri (@LittleMzMuffet) August 14, 2020 You could say that politics have really gotten serious when an animated figure takes a stand against name-calling in the 2020 U.S. presidential race.