Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Twitter goes wild after 'meme' of Trump fiddling goes viral

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     21 mins ago in Internet
“Nero” trended on Twitter early Monday after a meme of President Trump playing the violin drew viral comparisons to the Roman emperor among his critics online.
We all know the story of the Roman Emporer Nero, a decadent and unpopular ruler who supposedly played his violin while Rome burned, audaciously showing he really didn't care about his people.
While it may be hard to believe, Dan Scavino, Trump's White House social media director actually posted a picture on Twitter depicting him calmly smiling as he played the violin. The meme was captioned: “My next piece is called nothing can stop what’s coming.”
Trump, much like Nero, apparently not really giving a hoot about the American public, retweeted the Scavino post, adding: “Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!” Needless to say, Twitter users jumped on the retweeted post like a duck on a June bug.
Teri Kanefield, a Twitter user writes that the phrase "Nero fiddled while Rome burned" refers to people who neglect their duties by engaging in frivolous pursuits, like golf.
Even George Conway had a say after the Scavino tweet came out, including one Twitter user who suggested that someone may have given Trump a Roman Empire history lesson (they just skipped to the burning down of Rome part). Trump's favorite character/Emperor was obviously Nero.
It just so happens that Trump's tweet couldn't have been more timely, though. With the U.S. now recording over 560 coronavirus cases and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking earlier today. I doubt seriously that the Trumpster know how to play a violin, but just substitute golf and you get the picture.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Trump, Nero, rome burning, Dan Scavino, Twitter
 
Latest News
Top News
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to So Cal Music Hall of Fame Special
Review: Steve Hackett rocks Long Island with 'Genesis Revisited' Tour Special
Oil plunges most since Gulf War on Saudi-Russia standoff, virus
Vietnam vows to punish hiders of coronavirus after new cases
Convicts on roof, fatalities as Italy jails protest virus
Essential Science: Fish-oil can assist with reducing heart risk
U.S. health officials shift tone on COVID-19 as virus spreads
Canada declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home
Q&A: New platform to help IT with digital transformation Special
Russia steps in to support tumbling ruble