President Donald Trump threatened to withhold aid — one of his favored tactics — from California, claiming Governor Gavin Newsom “has done a terrible job of forest management” and has not listened to Trump’s demand that he “clean” the forest

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states,” he added, reports Trump did commend the men and women fighting the fires that have devastated California. “Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!” he tweeted. Governor Gavin Newsom fired back a response on his own Twitter account, according to Why didnt @realDonaldTrump not rake California before the dryseason? #rakenews pic.twitter.com/BJ0xZBXc99 — Jan Deleuran 🥶 (@JanDeleuran) October 29, 2019 Ignorance is bliss But, alas, our fearless leader is totally ignorant of what is actually going on with California's climate and that is such a shame, especially with threatening to withhold federal disaster funding over something the state really has no control over. Even Canadians are better informed than our twitter-in-chief when it comes to California's forests. Just three percent of forest land in California is under the control of the state. The federal government owns 57 percent. About 40 percent of the state's forest are privately owned, and neither of the two major fires currently burning are on state forest land, reports And of course, last year when Trump visited what was left of Paradise in Butte County, California, in #RakeAmericaGreatAgain: Twitter claps back at Trump's comments about forest management https://t.co/6pvf7Ix9nv pic.twitter.com/lOyPb5sxSn — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 17, 2018 “I think everybody’s seen the light, and I don’t think we’ll have this again to this extent. We’re going to have to work quickly,” Trump said. “But a lot of people are very much — there’s been a lot of study going on over the last little while, and I will say I think you’re going to have — hopefully this is going to be the last of these because this was a really, really bad one.” Greetings from #Finland! This is our daily #forest report with all the latest details about #raking.#SundayThoughts #nature #SundayMotivation #luonto #photography #Suomi #Helsinki #VisitFinland #RakeTheForest #rakenews #haravointi #Trump #ilmasto #thephotohour #weather pic.twitter.com/do1OjQnwOi — Kristiina Vahvaselkä (@TravelWithXtina) November 3, 2019 Actually, what would really be great would be for every adult in California to be supplied with a leaf blower. The federal government could pay for them and Californians could spend there leisure time cleaning the forests. Great Idea? “I told him from the first day we met that he must 'clean' his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers,” Trump said in a tweet Sunday. 