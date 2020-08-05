Op-Ed: Trump vs media — A war in progress as the marketing falls apart

Given that Trump first called the pandemic a hoax, and then accused China of starting it, the track record on factual consistency isn’t good. Unless you’re a true deadhead conspiracy nut, these constant reversals of statements simply don’t make any sense at all. For a guy who got elected on the basis of social media, Trump’s current misadventures on social media and media in general are baffling. His hostility to mainstream media, selective as it is and largely based on attacking critics, is well-known. Social media, however, that fountain of truths, is supposed to be his support base. Given the Another, perhaps less obvious, but hardly surprising, factor is the obvious need of Trump for applause. Social media is no monument to critical thinking of any kind. The applause doesn’t have to be genuine, or even real; it just has to be the cheers he wants to hear. This isn't 2016 Maybe that worked in 2016, pre-pandemic, pre-Cambridge Analytica, and pre-anyone waking up to the marketing methods. Now, it’s very different. In 2016 30 million Americans weren’t unemployed. 22% of people weren’t feeling threatened with eviction. A series of Tweets and Facebook posts on third-party issues can’t sell well to this truly struggling electorate. They want to know what he’s going to do about the problems, and not one word is coming out so far. If you’ve got kids, you’d probably prefer to hear the medical stuff from a doctor, not some throwaway line from a golfing holidaymaker living in COVID-19 Central in Florida. If you’ve got financial problems, you’d like them to get a mention sometime. Trump’s marketing has basically fallen to bits. This isn’t 2016. He couldn’t even fill a stadium in Tulsa. No market analyst who can be bothered being conscious could call these good indicators. He’s barely connecting with his base except at jingle level. 