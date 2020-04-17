Op-Ed: Trump Tweets outrageous call to liberate states run by Democrats

Interestingly, the three states he mentioned in his twitter-storm are all led by Democrats. To show just how unhinged Trump actually is - This late Friday morning tweetfest comes one day after the prez laid out a carefully constructed three-phase plan for the states to reopen their economies.
Go figure - but this latest outrage by Trump drew condemnation from various advocacy groups, health officials and others who criticized him for trying to move the public's focus from the federal government's lack of a good response to the deadly virus outbreak - instead urging people to revolt against state guidelines.
"LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" Trump wrote on Twitter,
followed soon after by a message that read, "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" He also tweeted, "LIBERATE VIRGINIA and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" Trump even took a shot at New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, tweeting he should "stop complaining about the federal response."
Most of the protesters were wearing Trump paraphernalia and congregated in recent days in the state capitals of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia, defying stringent coronavirus mitigation measures imposed by Democratic governors, according to Politico.
The 2nd Amendment remark was a shot at the Virginia Governor Ralph Northam who signed a slate of gun control measures
into law April 10, 2020, that will increase background checks, limit handgun purchases and establish a so-called "red flag" law.
Basically, Trump has become so unhinged that most of us never know from one day to the next what the devil he is saying. Here's a good example of his latest garbled messages from the throne:
Earlier this week, Trump told the nation's governors during his daily talk show that he had "total" authority to reopen the U.S. economy, creating a public outcry from Constitutional scholars and the states. Then, two days later, he backtracks - saying the governors have control over reopening their states.
Then for the third Tweet-quake of the week, Trump is now calling for a citizen's revolt in Democratic-controlled states. The man is ill-equipped to run this country and he is putting millions of Americans at risk of contracting the coronavirus.