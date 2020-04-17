Op-Ed: Trump Tweets outrageous call to liberate states run by Democrats

Here's the thing with #Trump tweeting "Liberate America" all morning... the Trumpers in your life say and think the exact same shit every day. This is why America is doomed... you can't save monsters from being monsters. This is who they really are, who they've always been. pic.twitter.com/xE8QbvdxUG — “Pantsless” Jonathan Hansen (@HANSEN_SOGROOVY) April 17, 2020

Governor Cuomo should spend more time “doing” and less time “complaining”. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking! We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Number 1843 in the long, ongoing series entitled "There's a #Trump Tweet For Every Eventuality." pic.twitter.com/jbRd4k5XCn — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) April 17, 2020