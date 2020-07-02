“Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked, OK? I thought it was OK,” Trump told Fox Business, according to Market Watch.
“It was a dark, black mask, and I thought it looked OK. Looked like the Lone Ranger. But, no, I have no problem with that. I think — and if people feel good about it, they should do it.”
Yep, but after making his comments to FOX Business’ Blake Burman on Wednesday,
Trump set the stage for many, many people online to point out, quite correctly, that a face mask worn to prevent the spread of the coronavirus covers one’s mouth and nose, while the Lone Ranger’s mask covered his upper face.
We older folks are quite familiar with the Lone Ranger
- a fictional law-and-order character from the American Old West who wore a black eye mask. The Lone Ranger was a popular television show that ran from 1949 to 1957, starring Clayton Moore. His companion, Tonto, was played by Jay Silverheels, who was a Mohawk from the Six Nations Indian Reserve in Ontario, Canada.
A number of Republican lawmakers have called on Trump to wear a mask - showing his endorsement of CDC guidelines for mask-wearing for the sake of public health. But even nearly five months into this crisis, Trump continues to characterize it as a nuisance that he hopes will just go away, reports CTV News Canada.
"I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," Trump said on Fox Business.
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway noted Wednesday that Trump is regularly tested for the coronavirus, as are his aides. "I've said wear them, the first lady has said wear them, the president's administration has said wear them," Conway said.
Bottom line? Trump chose the wrong hero to emulate. Fran Striker and George W. Trendle
came up with a creed and a code of honor for the Lone Ranger that was strictly follower on the radio and later, television shows.
Number one on the code of honor was that the Lone Ranger was never seen without his mask or some sort of disguise.
He always used perfect grammar and precise speech devoid of slang and colloquialisms. And he was never put in a hopeless situation. I would say that there is no way Trump would look like the Lone Ranger or even come close to being the man the Lone Ranger was portrayed to be.