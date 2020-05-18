By By Karen Graham 43 mins ago in Internet President Donald Trump revealed he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it is not a proven treatment, and could have fatal consequences, According to the Dr. Fauci, when he hears that Trump is taking #Hydroxychloroquine... pic.twitter.com/2mH2mHv5IA — John (@JPopStrikesBack) May 18, 2020 As it was, Trump made a big production out of the daily task force announcements, turning the briefing into his own personal reality TV show, all the while touting the unproven malaria drug. Numerous studies, including one done here in the United States, using veterans as "guinea pigs" showed the drug was worthless for COVID-19. What is known, for a fact is that hydroxychloroquine can kill you, and is associated with QT interval prolongation and refractory ventricular arrhythmia. It should only be taken under a physician's supervision, and then, in a hospital setting. via WH #Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/FDHGZ6m5MX — (((Alan Fiszman))) (@Alan_Fiszman) May 19, 2020 Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician, As for the reported side-effects, Trump brushed them off, saying, “All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK.” Oh, besides taking the malaria drug and zinc pills every day, our little boy in the Oval Office also took an initial dose of azithromycin or Z-Pak. So why is Trump taking so many cures for a "Democratic Hoax"🤔 #Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/dAHlXftIMp — Dr. Trumpochloroquine: Visible Enemy (@EvoChandaar) May 18, 2020 Azithromycin is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. It is a macrolide-type antibiotic. This medication will not work for viral infections. Trump's misuse of this antibiotic puts him with the idiot's of the world that think an antibiotic will cure anything and adds to the fact that misuse of antibiotics has led to an increase in drug-resistant bacterial infections. But my biggest take-away from this news is that our so-called president is leading all of us, Republicans and Democrats, down a dangerous path. It is not only Trump's total disregard for science (and yes, we also have some of the world's very best) but to actually make a joke out of this pandemic by flouting his disdain for science is absurd. But I have got to tell you, I just love social media - especially Twitter. And Twitter users have already had their say on Trump's self-medicating. Everyone relax, @realDonaldTrump's physician is really giving him flintstones chewables #Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/WFlChPwxjU — Andre 🇨🇦 (@iamcdn79) May 18, 2020 This latest revelation from the mouth of the world's biggest "fake news" source is just another in a series of distractions that should make us wonder if there is something more to the State Department Inspector General's firing over his investigation of Pompeo's use of employees as personal servants and Trump's weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.According to the Associated Press, Trump told reporters today he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, and a zinc supplement daily “for about a week and a half now.”As it was, Trump made a big production out of the daily task force announcements, turning the briefing into his own personal reality TV show, all the while touting the unproven malaria drug. Numerous studies, including one done here in the United States, using veterans as "guinea pigs" showed the drug was worthless for COVID-19.What is known, for a fact is that hydroxychloroquine can kill you, and is associated with QT interval prolongation and refractory ventricular arrhythmia. It should only be taken under a physician's supervision, and then, in a hospital setting.Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested it from the White House physician, reports CNBC “I started taking it because I think it’s good,” Trump said. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”You’d be surprised at how many people are taking it, especially the front-line workers. Before you catch it. The front-line workers, many, many are taking it.”As for the reported side-effects, Trump brushed them off, saying, “All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK.” Oh, besides taking the malaria drug and zinc pills every day, our little boy in the Oval Office also took an initial dose of azithromycin or Z-Pak.Azithromycin is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. It is a macrolide-type antibiotic. This medication will not work for viral infections. Trump's misuse of this antibiotic puts him with the idiot's of the world that think an antibiotic will cure anything and adds to the fact that misuse of antibiotics has led to an increase in drug-resistant bacterial infections.But my biggest take-away from this news is that our so-called president is leading all of us, Republicans and Democrats, down a dangerous path. It is not only Trump's total disregard for science (and yes, we also have some of the world's very best) but to actually make a joke out of this pandemic by flouting his disdain for science is absurd.But I have got to tell you, I just love social media - especially Twitter. And Twitter users have already had their say on Trump's self-medicating. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Covid19, Twitter, Trump, In case he gets coronavirus Covid19 Twitter Trump In case he gets coro...