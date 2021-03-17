Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageOp-Ed: Q retires, wants to do woodwork instead.

Listen | Print
By Paul Wallis     53 mins ago in Internet
Washington - If this news is to be believed, the actual person Q has been identified. It’s someone on the internet’s answer to Groundhog Day, 4Chan, who used the avatar Q. Doesn’t that just make the last 4 insane years so worthwhile?
The news isn’t too ambivalent. All that misery came from a single source who's now more interested in doing woodwork. That seems to be the one factual thing to come from QAnon. The polarization of the United States, which has been an absolute disaster for years, was amped up to boiling point. That polarization has now reached the point where Democrats and Republicans live in separate suburbs, but hey – If it’s pandering to someone’s ego, it must be great, right?
I don’t want to waste too much of your time, or mine, on this sniveling revelation.
Let’s check out the dynamics of QAnon:
1. It’s fairly hard to misspell a single letter.
2. QAnon was accepted as a “movement” by media in the quest, ironically, for an answer to a question which was never asked.
3. America’s “voiceless” had a voice, so they assumed the voice was voicing what they were told they believed.
4. The merchandising was fabulous. See the new Snow White, sometimes referred to as Alex Jones, for details.
5. An entire global demographic was created by BS alone.
6. Donny the perpetual two-year-old and Wonder Spud became a saint.
7. A collection of smug, insolvent, butt-ugly, useless cretins got the spotlight.
8. Social media became unbearable.
9. Other species have been evolving while all this was going on. The Raccoon Navy should be visiting you shortly, for example.
10. Not one single damn relevant, factual or useful thing transpired as a result of Q.
Proof of what?
Any unsubstantiated load of garbage was currency during this period. Defamation, slander, libel, baseless accusations, you name it; these were the commodities. Proof? None.
The only thing proven is that nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people, either. If you want to do something to help Q in its new escapades, send him some termites.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
More about Q, qanon, woodworking, polarized USA, US politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Mars' 'missing' water is buried beneath surface: study
Chatting with Josh Kiszka: Lead singer of Greta Van Fleet Special
COVID variants detected in California now 'variants of concern'
FBI warns of ransomware attacks on educational organizations
Warning: Impersonation scams have doubled in a year Special
Russia recalls envoy after Biden says 'killer' Putin will 'pay the price'
Iran, Russia denounce UK plan to boost nuclear arsenal
Lauralee Bell talks about new TV movies on Lifetime, and Y&R Special
Review: Myles Kennedy releases exceptional 'Ides of March' song Special
Are new coronavirus variants evolving to escape vaccines?