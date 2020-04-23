Op-Ed: From malarial drug to drinking disinfectant — Trump has a cure

Email
article imageOp-Ed: From malarial drug to drinking disinfectant — Trump has a cure

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Internet
At an unusually contentious briefing Thursday of the coronavirus task force, President Trump floated the idea that people infected with COVID-19 might be treated using injections of disinfectant and applications of ultraviolet light.
As soon as Trump pulled William Bryan, a scientist at the Department of Homeland Security, to the podium, I knew we were in for something unusual, and I hit that nail on the head. And when Bryan started talking about research that shows a virus can be killed on surfaces and in aerosols by heat, humidity, sunlight, and disinfectants, specifically bleach and isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol - all I could do was cringe.
Bryan went on to say "The virus dies quickest in sunlight," leaving Trump to wonder aloud whether you could bring the light "inside the body." And God forbid - The idiot continued to muse out loud - and I know all his followers were hungrily digesting his words - "So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn't been checked because of the testing," Trump said, speaking to Bryan during the briefing. "And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you're going to test that, too."
However, that remark wasn't as bad as the next words out of our leader's mouth: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."
But Trump, who has pushed the possibility that the virus won't come back this winter, while pushing unproven drugs as a cure for the virus, called this latest research we heard today "pretty powerful." Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, looked like she had eaten a bad piece of meat while listening to Trump's musing on injecting a disinfectant.
The best response she could come up with was - “I mean, certainly, fever is a good thing when you have a fever because it helps your body respond. But I have not seen heat for viruses,” she said during the briefing.
And just in case anyone thinks our fearless leader knows all the answers, Peter Hotez, a leading vaccine and tropical disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine, tweeted, "Information presented at WH Press briefing should not be considered evidence of virus slowing or seasonality. Just look at what’s happening now in Ecuador." That's one of several warm-weather countries around the globe with a severe or ongoing outbreak.
I am just going to be very blunt - OK? Do not, I repeat, Do not inject bleach or isopropyl alcohol. It will kill you. Do not stick an ultraviolet light down your throat, either. I really thought Trump had a little sense, but now I know he has lost it.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
