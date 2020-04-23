Op-Ed: From malarial drug to drinking disinfectant — Trump has a cure

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet At an unusually contentious briefing Thursday of the coronavirus task force, President Trump floated the idea that people infected with COVID-19 might be treated using injections of disinfectant and applications of ultraviolet light. Bryan went on to say "The virus dies quickest in sunlight," leaving Trump to wonder aloud whether you could bring the light "inside the body." And God forbid - The idiot continued to muse out loud - and I know all his followers were hungrily digesting his words - "So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it's ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn't been checked because of the testing," Trump said, speaking to Bryan during the briefing. "And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you're going to test that, too." That moment you realize (a) you’re working for a deranged sociopath monster and (b) you start feeling like everything you worked your whole life to accomplish is flushing down this monster’s toilet.... #DeborahBirx #Birx #Fauci #Trump #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zJ1Y4mVWua — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 24, 2020 However, that remark wasn't as bad as the next words out of our leader's mouth: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that." "I'm the president and you're fake news" -- Trump to @PhilipRucker after he asks him if it's responsible to make all sorts of wacky and unproven suggestions about possible coronavirus treatments pic.twitter.com/8ag4izDrGj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020 But Trump, who has pushed the possibility that the virus won't come back this winter, while pushing unproven drugs as a cure for the virus, called this latest research we heard today "pretty powerful." Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, looked like she had eaten a bad piece of meat while listening to Trump's musing on injecting a disinfectant. First I was interested, Corona and all, President talking.



With Pillow Guy I was mad



Then with King Of Ventilators I had enough: boring



but after today???



After today I AM SCARED TO DEATH



