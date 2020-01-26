By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Internet A viral Facebook post suggests that a new coronavirus outbreak is related to an expired patent and that, while journalists are "fearmongering" over a quarantine, there is actually a vaccine available for it. Also included in the post is a CNN headline that appears to contradict the Facebook user's post that reads: "Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works," and a South China Morning Post headline that says: "China grants emergency quarantine powers to stop spread of Wuhan virus," according to It should be noted that the post was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. The truth about the coronavirus patents Yes, there have been patents created for viruses, including coronaviruses, that included one for avian infectious bronchitis virus, and another for SARS, severe acute respiratory syndrome, a coronavirus. A number of viruses have been patented, and are used for diagnostic tests and for vaccines against diseases. That is why gene sequencing is so important in identifying a disease and where it originates. The SARS outbreak led to a global epidemic in 2003 that affected more than 8,000 people globally and killed more than 770. As The virus gets its name from the crown-like spikes on its surface. There are a total of seven coronaviruses that can infect humans, the CDC says. Other well-known coronaviruses include SARS and MERS. The new coronavirus is officially called "2019-nCoV." Social media users are actually sharing information pertaining to the separate patents for avian infectious bronchitis virus and SARS. In 2015, The patent also covered the porcine delta-coronavirus, which infects pigs. Dr. Erica Bickerton, who is the head of coronavirus research at Pirbright, said the patent identifies the mutations of the avian virus in the hopes of making a vaccine. If people would just not go off half-cocked and use their brains and intelligence, they would read the facts about something instead of looking at a distorted headline and assuming the worst. The point I'm trying to make is simple - Don't ever assume a sensationalized news story is real until you check the source. I had a boss, years ago tell me why we must never assume anything. Mr. Harrington said, "Karen, if you break down the letters in the word" ASSUME," you will see that it will make an "ASS of U and ME." I have never forgotten that bit of wisdom. The January 22 post on the Facebook page reads: "So.. patent on this "new" Coronavirus expired on the 22nd, today.. We have a sudden outbreak. The point I'm trying to make is simple - Don't ever assume a sensationalized news story is real until you check the source.I had a boss, years ago tell me why we must never assume anything. Mr. Harrington said, "Karen, if you break down the letters in the word" ASSUME," you will see that it will make an "ASS of U and ME." I have never forgotten that bit of wisdom. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com