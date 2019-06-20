By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Internet New York - Fake business listings are listed under one business name, and rerouted to a competitor. On Google Maps, this is called a “duress vertical” (great use of language, guys; its fraud) and it’s at plague proportions. It’s pretty easy to Stupidity incarnate This staggeringly stupid idea also has a few downsides, believe it or not: 1. Say you’re a business and some clown lists you under a fake listing. All you need to do is prove the fake listing, and pick a number for damages. Six, seven figures sounds nice, doesn’t it? Would you like to retire early? The fake business to which you’re rerouted can oblige if you have a nice lawyer. 2. Fake listings are also 3. Google could take action against a few of these morons, to get some case law behind their rules, too. How happy will the customer be, to be rerouted to some pack of schmucks who can’t even pretend to be the fake listing, while not doing the business they need to do? Exactly how thrilled is the customer likely to be to meet a whole new set of idiots while attempting to do business?It’s not all that surprising that a scam like this would be so popular. Scam artists can be remarkably dumb. Like white collar criminals, they leave an entire audit trail of the scam available for anyone to find. If anyone in enforcement, compliance or anything else did their jobs, the scammers would be too scared of severe financial consequences to even try this crap.Get off your butts and bury these bastards. It’s tough enough for people to do business online without these adorable parasites as well. Case law, fraud, new rules, whatever – Search and destroy. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. 