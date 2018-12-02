The memes are basic, designed to hit simple, pre-programmed thinking. A p The old adage holds true on Facebook - Believe a word of political hype, and you are officially a sheep. You might as well believe in the Tooth Fairy. Exactly why these blatantly self-serving things are accepted, however, includes a nasty little extra. Seems the ANU test subjects checked out who had liked the memes, and were more inclined to accept and like if their peer group had also liked them. This is basic child psychology, friends = good, nothing to do with actual information, or having your own opinion. The same applied to perceptions of (groan) Republican/Democrat dichotomies. Each side was less inclined to trust the other group, and group membership, as the study cites, was a decisive factor. If this seems incredibly primitive thinking, that’s also why it works. People don’t question their friends or peers on that basis. The working model in relationships of all kinds is agreeing with each other. So to agree with a meme is to add to your relationship, and if that doesn’t tell you something, you’re even dumber than you think. The House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence is Neuromarketing, the fake-it-yourself marketing? The irony of the The theory of neuromarketing is basically manipulative, but unlike real marketing, which is based on need, this is based on pure fakery. So the “marketing” was based on metrics which were themselves based on false, or at best, highly manipulated, data. Whether this half ass thinking, let alone the bogus metrics, is worth a pinch of anything in real marketing is highly debatable. Looks more like the ANU findings have proven that fake marketing only works with fake data. Consider this • Can you believe that creating so much hate in America is in anyone’s best interests? • Why is the reaction to proven, indicted Russian interference that “it didn’t happen”, when it’s on the Congressional record and backed up by actual indictments of Russian citizens? • Can you really find other people’s opinions so much more persuasive than your own? How? • What’s so scary or “wrong” about others, or you, having personal opinions? • How do you trust people who are clearly trying to manipulate you, anyway? I do a lot of op-eds, and I have my own political views. I’m pleased to say I actually got called a “hateful liberal” on LinkedIn, but I’m expressing my opinion as my opinion, not yours or anybody else’s. I try to explain my opinion, not tell people to “believe”. (Who wants to be “believed” by people who are too gutless or too stupid to do their own thinking, anyway?) 